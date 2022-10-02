comscore All Realme 5G phones to support high-speed SA 5G network by October
News

All Realme 5G phones to support high-speed SA 5G network by October

Mobiles

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said the company's entire 5G phone lineup is compatible with the spectrum allotted to the telecom providers.

realme5g

Realme has announced that the entire lineup of its 5G smartphones will support the Standalone 5G network in India by October. It said that 85 percent of its smartphones already support SA, which is the high-speed 5G network that does not latch onto the 4G infrastructure to amplify speeds. Instead, it uses a dedicated spectrum to deliver 5G speeds. In India, SA 5G will likely be available over the 700MHz spectrum, the rights to which are only with Reliance Jio. Also Read - 5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

At the India Mobile Congress, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said the company’s entire 5G lineup is compatible with the spectrum allotted to the telecom providers. The company also announced that it has partnered with Indian telecom companies, Jio, Airtel, and Vi, as well as chipmakers Qualcomm and MediaTek “to democratise 5G in India.” Realme was the first brand to announce it was working on a 5G phone for under Rs 10,000 but no additional details were shared after that.

Sheth made the announcement right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G in India in the presence of RIndustriesustries’ Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Aditya Birla Group’s KM Birla. While Jio announced its 5G rollout starts in October, Airtel said its 5G network is now live in eight cities, including Delhi, Varanasi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

5G software

Realme has already started rolling out a new software update to its 5G phones that bring support for Jio 5G. This means that users in the locations that now have 5G coverage will be able to experience 5G once they update their phones to the latest software. Sheth also tweeted a screenshot of a Realme phone to show 5G network support.

“As the first brand to launch a 5G-enabled phone, we believe that 5G has the potential to bring together the entire ecosystem, which is why realme has dedicated 90% of its research and development efforts to 5G technologies and devices. With 5G being officially available now, we are looking forward to exploring the numerous opportunities it provides to us and will be directing our efforts into making this technology even more accessible to users,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group.

  • Published Date: October 2, 2022 5:05 PM IST
