Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled to go official today in several markets including India. Ahead of its launch, the pricing of the smartphone has been leaked by a Twitter user. The pricing shown in the image is from the Flipkart app, which happens to be the official online sales partner of Nothing, and it reveals the device’s MRP and discounted price. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) camera shots suggest it could take on Google Pixel 6a

Screenshot shows the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1)

As per the image shared by a Twitter user, the Nothing Phone (1)’s MRP is Rs. 39,999. But the device is priced at Rs. 34,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The color variant listed is the White shade. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box, and it is bad news for fans

We can also see that there is one more variant of color, and that’s probably the Black color that we’ve seen in leaks. As for RAM and storage, the phone will also come in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Although this pricing appears to be in line with the leaks and seems to be official, as it’s listed on Flipkart, we recommend our readers to take it with a grain of salt, since Nothing is yet to confirm the pricing.

Also, upon checking, we haven’t found any such listings. It could either be that the listing was accidentally made official by Flipkart, or it could be some Photoshop work. Whatever be the case, the pricing appears to in line with the previous rumors, that said, we can get a little excited.

The Nothing Phone (1)’s full details including the price will be revealed tonight at the live launch event. The launch event will begin at 11 AM ET, that’s 8:30 PM IST.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Let’s do a quick recap of the specs of the Nothing Phone (1).

The first phone by Nothing will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone (1) will offer symmetrical bezels, what this means is, that there will be slim bezels of the same size on all sides of the screen.

It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will feature a dual-camera system with a 50MP main lens and 16MP secondary unit. It will most likely have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device will house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.