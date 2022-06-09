comscore Alleged Realme V21 with up to 8GB RAM spotted on TENAA certification site
News

Alleged Realme V21 with up to 8GB RAM spotted on TENAA certification site

Mobiles

The Tenna listing reveals that this Realme smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme logo

A Realme smartphone has been spotted on China’s Tenaa certification site with model number RMX3611. This 5G smartphone is expected to launch in China under the moniker Realme V21, reported Gizmochina. The Tenaa listing has not only revealed a few key details of the smartphone, but also a few images, hinting at what the smartphone might actually look like. Also Read - Dizo Watch D launched in India with big 1.8-inch screen at Rs 1,999: Check features, sale date

Realme RMX3611 specifications revealed

The alleged Realme V21, which has appeared on the Tenaa website under model number RMX3611, features a 6.517-inch HD+ LCD screen that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone measures 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm and weighs 184gm. It will be powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2GHz. As of now, it is not known if it will run on Android 11 or Android 12. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor. An LED flash is also placed at the back of the phone. For selfies, it will sport a 5MP front-facing camera. As for storage, the smartphone will offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded with the help of microSD card. It will be available in three storage options and three RAM options: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB of built-in storage. Also Read - Realme 9 Speed Edition review: A decent performer

In the battery department, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery (listed as a 4,890 mAh battery) that supports 10W charging. This Realme smartphone has already received 3C certification for the battery. It will be available in black and blue colour variants. The alleged Realme V21 smartphone does not come with a fingerprint scanner. Hence, users will have to rely on passcodes and face unlock for security.

Realme is expected to reveal the name of the smartphone within a few weeks. It is not yet confirmed if this smartphone will make it to India or not.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 1:24 PM IST

