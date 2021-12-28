The e-commerce website, Amazon India has unveiled the most popular smartphones and smart TVs in 2021. The platform announced its first-ever ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021’. The new awards were announced on the basis of the smartphone and TV products that are available on Amazon.in. Also Read - MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

In order to land on a winner, Amazon conducted a voting session. The company claims that over 50,000 users participated in the voting. The winners were chosen from 12 smartphone categories and 6 smart TV categories. Also Read - Realme to offer 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000: Report

“We are delighted to announce the winners of Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021. It gives us immense pleasure to see great participation from our customers across the country who voted for their most preferred Smartphone & Smart TV. We congratulate all the winners who’ve been the customer’s choice for the year 2021 on Amazon.in.”, said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

Here’s the list of winners & runner-ups for all the categories:

Smartphones

Category Winner Runner-Up The Smartphone of the Year iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Most Loved Smartphone Brand Apple OnePlus Best Budget Smartphone Redmi 10 Prime Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) Best Mid-range Smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Best Premium Smartphone iPhone 13 Mini Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Best Camera Smartphone iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Best Battery Smartphone Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) The Best Design Award iPhone 13 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Best Gaming Smartphone iQOO 7 Legend iPhone 13 Best Alexa Built-in Smartphone OnePlus 9 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5G Best Truly Wireless Ear buds Apple AirPods Pro OnePlus Buds Pro

TVs