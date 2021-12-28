comscore Amazon India announces most popular smartphones, smart TVs of 2021
News

Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021

Mobiles

Amazon India claims that over 50,000 users participated in the voting. The winners were chosen from 12 smartphone categories and 6 smart TV categories

Amazon

The e-commerce website, Amazon India has unveiled the most popular smartphones and smart TVs in 2021. The platform announced its first-ever ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021’. The new awards were announced on the basis of the smartphone and TV products that are available on Amazon.in. Also Read - MediaTek dominates smartphone chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

In order to land on a winner, Amazon conducted a voting session. The company claims that over 50,000 users participated in the voting. The winners were chosen from 12 smartphone categories and 6 smart TV categories. Also Read - Realme to offer 5G in every smartphone priced above Rs 15,000: Report

“We are delighted to announce the winners of Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021. It gives us immense pleasure to see great participation from our customers across the country who voted for their most preferred Smartphone & Smart TV. We congratulate all the winners who’ve been the customer’s choice for the year 2021 on Amazon.in.”, said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India. Also Read - UP Govt free laptop, smartphone distribution scheme for students: Check eligibility

Here’s the list of winners & runner-ups for all the categories:

Smartphones

Category Winner Runner-Up
The Smartphone of the Year iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Most Loved Smartphone Brand Apple OnePlus
Best Budget Smartphone Redmi 10 Prime Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition)
Best Mid-range Smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Best Premium Smartphone iPhone 13 Mini Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Best Camera Smartphone iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Best Battery Smartphone Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition)
The Best Design Award iPhone 13 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Best Gaming Smartphone iQOO 7 Legend iPhone 13
Best Alexa Built-in Smartphone OnePlus 9 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Best Truly Wireless Ear buds Apple AirPods Pro OnePlus Buds Pro

TVs

Category Winner Runner-Up
The Smart TV of the Year Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55X80AJ
Most Loved Smart TV Brand Samsung Sony
Best 32″ TV Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Series LG 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM560BPTC
Best 40 – 43″ TV Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV LG 43 inches Full HD LED Smart TV LM5650PTA
Best Large screen TV Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55X80AJ
Best Premium TV Samsung 55 inches The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65X80AJ
Best QLED TV Samsung The Serif Series 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV OnePlus 55 inches Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN-1
Best UHD TV Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43X74 OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S
Best TV with Fire TV OS Amazon Basics 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS Croma 43 inches Fire TV 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV CREL7366
  Published Date: December 28, 2021 1:34 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 28, 2021 1:56 PM IST

