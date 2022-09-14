comscore Amazon introduces Kindle 2022: Here’s what’s new
News

Amazon introduces Kindle 2022 with six-weeks of battery life: Check specs, price, details

Mobiles

Te new Kindle 2022 costs $129.99 (Rs 10,338 approximately) and it will be up for purchase in the US, UK and Germany starting October 12.

Amazon Kindle

Image: Amazon

Amazon has announced the next-generation of entry-level Kindle e-reader. The newly launched Amazon Kindle 2022 offers a major upgrade over the 10th-gen entry-level Kindle e-reader that was launched back in 2019. While both the Kindle models come with a 6-inch LCD display, the new Kindle 2022 offers a better viewing experience with a pixel density of 300 ppi. By contrast, the 10th-gen Kindle offers a Pixel density of 167 ppi. In addition to this, Amazon has also increased the storage space in its entry-level Kindle. While the 10th-gen model offers just 8GB of storage space, the 11th-gen model offers 16GB of storage space. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check offers, discounts and more

Amazon Kindle 2022 price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Kindle 2022 costs $129.99 (Rs 10,338 approximately) and it will be up for purchase in the US, UK and in Germany in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald colour variants starting October 12. Pre-orders for the same begin today. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Amazon hasn’t shared details about the availability of the Amazon Kindle 2022 in India yet. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start from September 23: Checkout the deals

Amazon Kindle 2022 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Amazon Kindle 2022 an all-new 6-inch glare-free display with a pixel density of 300 ppi. Amazon says that the display of the new Amazon Kindle 2022 offers three times more pixels for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. It has four LEDs in the front and it comes with adjustable front light, which the company provides a comfortable reading experience under various conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all.

It measures 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm and weighs 158 gram, which makes it a tad bit smaller and lighter than the 10th-gen Kindle e-reader that measures 160 x 113 x 8.7 mm and weighs 174 grams. This overall reduction in dimensions make the newly launched Kindle easier to use even while using for extended period of time.

Coming to storage and connectivity, the new Kindle 2022 offers 16GB of storage space and it comes with a USB Type-C port, which the company says “makes charging more effortless than ever.” By contrast, the 10th-gen model has a USB 2.0 port for charging. The newly introduced entry-level Kindle e-reader offers up to six weeks of battery life.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 10:42 AM IST
