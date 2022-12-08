Amazon has officially launched a new Kindle in India. The all-new Kindle 11th Gen is the 2022 year edition that comes with a 6-inch high-resolution display and a lightweight body. Also Read - Amazon hardware event 2022: From Kindle Scribe, Echo Dot, Halo Rise and more

The new Kindle has double the storage capacity as compared to the previous generation and is made up of 30-75 percent recycled plastic. Let's take a look at the details.

Amazon Kindle 11th Gen price in India, colors

The Amazon Kindle 11th Gen comes at a price of Rs 9,999 but as an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 8,999. Since it is the introductory price, it will be subject to the availability of stocks.

It has two color options, namely, Denim and Black. It can be purchased on the Amazon India website.

Amazon Kindle 11th Gen specifications and features

The Kindle 11th Gen features a compact design having a 6-inch display. It is a high-resolution panel with 300 PPI. The screen is said to be glare-free and has thrice as many pixels as the older version. The display supports both the light and dark modes for e-reading.

It has 16GB of storage, which is double the storage capacity of the previous generation Kindle. For the uninitiated, the previous generation Kindle had 8GB of storage making it a major constraint for avid readers.

It comes with features such as Parental controls for curating books for students. It does lack some other features such as a waterproof rating and an auto-adjusting light.

The new Kindle, however, may be a possible upgrade for those who want more storage and a compact design. It packs a long-lasting battery that is claimed to offer six weeks of battery life. Charging it is simple now as it has a USB Type-C port.

Since Amazon seemingly cares about the environment, the new Kindle Black is made up of 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, whereas, the Kindle Denim is made up of 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. It has 90 percent recycled magnesium.

The box in which the Kindle would arrive is made up of 100 percent wood fiber-based materials.