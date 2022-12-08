comscore Amazon Kindle 11th Gen launched with 6-inch display and long battery life
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Amazon Launches Kindle 11th Gen With 6 Inch Display And 16gb Of Storage
News

Amazon launches Kindle 11th Gen with 6-inch display and 16GB of storage

Mobiles

Amazon has officially launched the all-new Kindle 11th Gen in India. It comes with a 6-inch high-resolution display and 16GB of storage.

Highlights

  • Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) launched in India.
  • The new Kindle will be available at an introductory price of Rs 8,999.
  • It sports 6-inch glare-free display and 16GB of internal storage.
Amazon Kindle 11th Gen

Amazon has officially launched a new Kindle in India. The all-new Kindle 11th Gen is the 2022 year edition that comes with a 6-inch high-resolution display and a lightweight body. Also Read - Amazon hardware event 2022: From Kindle Scribe, Echo Dot, Halo Rise and more

The new Kindle has double the storage capacity as compared to the previous generation and is made up of 30-75 percent recycled plastic. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Amazon introduces Kindle 2022 with six-weeks of battery life: Check specs, price, details

Amazon Kindle 11th Gen price in India, colors

The Amazon Kindle 11th Gen comes at a price of Rs 9,999 but as an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 8,999. Since it is the introductory price, it will be subject to the availability of stocks. Also Read - Amazon is removing a key feature for some Kindle users: Check details

It has two color options, namely, Denim and Black. It can be purchased on the Amazon India website.

Amazon Kindle 11th Gen specifications and features

The Kindle 11th Gen features a compact design having a 6-inch display. It is a high-resolution panel with 300 PPI. The screen is said to be glare-free and has thrice as many pixels as the older version. The display supports both the light and dark modes for e-reading.

It has 16GB of storage, which is double the storage capacity of the previous generation Kindle. For the uninitiated, the previous generation Kindle had 8GB of storage making it a major constraint for avid readers.

It comes with features such as Parental controls for curating books for students. It does lack some other features such as a waterproof rating and an auto-adjusting light.

The new Kindle, however, may be a possible upgrade for those who want more storage and a compact design. It packs a long-lasting battery that is claimed to offer six weeks of battery life. Charging it is simple now as it has a USB Type-C port.

Since Amazon seemingly cares about the environment, the new Kindle Black is made up of 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, whereas, the Kindle Denim is made up of 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. It has 90 percent recycled magnesium.

The box in which the Kindle would arrive is made up of 100 percent wood fiber-based materials.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:38 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling
News
Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling
Edtech firm Vedantu fires 385 employees in another layoff

News

Edtech firm Vedantu fires 385 employees in another layoff

Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

News

Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

COD titles may release on Nintendo consoles soon

Photo Gallery

COD titles may release on Nintendo consoles soon

Audi India announces price hike of 1.7 percent across model lineup from January 2023

News

Audi India announces price hike of 1.7 percent across model lineup from January 2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling

Edtech firm Vedantu fires 385 employees in another layoff

RBI to soon launch single block and multiple debits function in UPI for e-Commerce transactions

RBI to soon launch single block and multiple debits function in UPI for e-Commerce transactions

Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?