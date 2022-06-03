comscore Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain, amidst strong scrutiny
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Amidst Strong Scrutiny Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse To Replace Manu Jain
News

Amidst strong scrutiny, Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Mobiles

To further strengthen the India leadership team, Anuj Sharma will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Manu Kumar Jain

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Xiaomi India has appointed Alvin Tse, who will join the company as general manager. Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, POCO founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will assume the role of General Manager, Xiaomi India. Post his transition, Alvin will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company’s next phase of growth. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

Manu Kumar Jain was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently and had moved on from his role as the managing director of Xiaomi India after serving for seven years. He is currently serving as the global vice president for Xiaomi.

“Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets. Educated at Stanford University and having worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets in the world, Alvin enjoys bridging markets, people, and opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

To further strengthen the India leadership team, Anuj Sharma will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, Anuj Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy. He will play an instrumental role in bolstering Xiaomi’s connect with consumers across the nation.

“The core leadership team at Xiaomi India continues to be in experienced hands. Together, they should be able to navigate the current challenging macro environment, as well as the rather tough competitive smartphone market,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR told BGR.in.

The organisational changes come amidst strong scrutiny on the smartphone makers by government agencies. Last month The Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth Rs. 5,551.27 crores of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. As per the agency, Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd– a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China-based Xiaomi group– was found in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, which lays down rules for the transfer and receipt of foreign funds in the country.

On March 3, the Income Tax Department had said that it conducted raids against Chinese firms, which deal in telecom products, and learnt that the companies were involved in tax evasion through fake receipts.

The I-T Department had detected suppression of income of Rs 400 crore at that time. The raids were conducted in the second week of February across India, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches had revealed that the Chinese firms had made inflated payments against receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India. The assessee company could not justify the genuineness of obtaining such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment was made, as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same.

The search action had further revealed that the firms had manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts and advances etc., which have little or no financial rationale.

During the investigation, the groups had failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for such claims.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 12:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
automobile
Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Mobiles

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

How To

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Apps

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed to release on Disney Plus this month

Entertainment

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed to release on Disney Plus this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999