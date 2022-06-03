Amidst strong scrutiny, Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Xiaomi India has appointed Alvin Tse, who will join the company as general manager. Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, POCO founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will assume the role of General Manager, Xiaomi India. Post his transition, Alvin will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company’s next phase of growth. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

Manu Kumar Jain was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently and had moved on from his role as the managing director of Xiaomi India after serving for seven years. He is currently serving as the global vice president for Xiaomi.

“Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets. Educated at Stanford University and having worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets in the world, Alvin enjoys bridging markets, people, and opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

To further strengthen the India leadership team, Anuj Sharma will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, Anuj Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy. He will play an instrumental role in bolstering Xiaomi’s connect with consumers across the nation.

“The core leadership team at Xiaomi India continues to be in experienced hands. Together, they should be able to navigate the current challenging macro environment, as well as the rather tough competitive smartphone market,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR told BGR.in.

The organisational changes come amidst strong scrutiny on the smartphone makers by government agencies. Last month The Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth Rs. 5,551.27 crores of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. As per the agency, Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd– a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China-based Xiaomi group– was found in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, which lays down rules for the transfer and receipt of foreign funds in the country.

On March 3, the Income Tax Department had said that it conducted raids against Chinese firms, which deal in telecom products, and learnt that the companies were involved in tax evasion through fake receipts.

The I-T Department had detected suppression of income of Rs 400 crore at that time. The raids were conducted in the second week of February across India, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches had revealed that the Chinese firms had made inflated payments against receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India. The assessee company could not justify the genuineness of obtaining such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment was made, as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same.

The search action had further revealed that the firms had manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts and advances etc., which have little or no financial rationale.

During the investigation, the groups had failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for such claims.