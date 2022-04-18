Android 12 Based Realme Ui 3 0 Update Roll Out Revealed Check If Your Smartphone Is On The List

Realme has revealed the next phase of the update roadmap for Realme UI 3.0. The company shared details of the devices that will get the update in April, May and June. The update will bring a host of changes to the operating system. Users will witness more customization options, enhanced security, and safety. Realme also promises a smoother experience, overall. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme to bring new C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India
Most Realme devices that are launching now, come with Android 12 out of the box. Realme GT was the first device to be updated to Realme UI 3.0 back in October. The update was followed by the Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme X7 Max 5G, and Realme 8 Pro got the update. This year, Realme announced the roll out of Realme 7 Pro, Realme 8, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme X50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29, reveals Madhav Sheth
Now, we have the list of the devices that will be getting the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000
Here’s the list of the smartphones that will get the Realme UI 3.0 update:
April 2022
Realme 8 5G
Realme 8s 5G
Realme Narzo 30 5G
May 2022
Realme X7 5G
Realme 9i
June 2022
Realme X3
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Realme 9 5G
