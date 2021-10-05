Android 12 rollout stared: Features, list of eligible devices and more

Google is finally rolling out the stable version of its Android 12 operating system on Pixel devices. The new operating system (OS) brings in better customization features, a new Material You design, and more. Apart from this, the new OS brings in a redesign for a number of Google Workspace apps including Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021

While Google has started rolling out Android 12 for Pixel devices, you might be wondering when will the new OS be made available to your smartphone. Here we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that will get the Android 12 update natively.

Android 12: List of eligible devices

Google

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Samsung

Nokia

Nokia XR 20

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia CO1 Plus

Nokia C20 Plus

Nokia G10

Nokia G20

Nokia X10

Nokia X20

Xiaomi

Mi 11

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi K20 series

OnePlus

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord CE

Others

Apart from all of the devices listed above, there are multiple other smartphone manufacturers who have confirmed details for the Android 12 rollout for their devices. The list of devices include Oppo Find X3 Pro, Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8i, Realme 8S 5G, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V60 Pro, Vivo V50 series, Vivo V20, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, iQoo Z3 series, Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G 5G, Moto Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G30, Asus Zenfone 8, Asus Zenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4, TCL 20 Pro, Aquos Sense 5G and Axon 30 Ultra 5G.