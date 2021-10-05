Android 12 rollout stared: Features, list of eligible devices and more

Google is finally rolling out the stable version of its Android 12 operating system on Pixel devices. The new operating system (OS) brings in better customization features, a new Material You design, and more. Apart from this, the new OS brings in a redesign for a number of Google Workspace apps including Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021
While Google has started rolling out Android 12 for Pixel devices, you might be wondering when will the new OS be made available to your smartphone. Here we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that will get the Android 12 update natively. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a available under Rs 25,000 for the first time
Android 12: List of eligible devices
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a (5G)
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
Samsung
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy Z Fold3
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Nokia
- Nokia XR 20
- Nokia 1.3
- Nokia 2.4
- Nokia 3.4
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 5.4
- Nokia 8.3 5G
- Nokia CO1 Plus
- Nokia C20 Plus
- Nokia G10
- Nokia G20
- Nokia X10
- Nokia X20
Xiaomi
- Mi 11
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 10 series
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi K20 series
OnePlus
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus Nord 2
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus Nord CE
Others
Apart from all of the devices listed above, there are multiple other smartphone manufacturers who have confirmed details for the Android 12 rollout for their devices. The list of devices include Oppo Find X3 Pro, Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8i, Realme 8S 5G, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V60 Pro, Vivo V50 series, Vivo V20, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, iQoo Z3 series, Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G 5G, Moto Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G30, Asus Zenfone 8, Asus Zenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4, TCL 20 Pro, Aquos Sense 5G and Axon 30 Ultra 5G. Also Read - Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications, features