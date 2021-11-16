comscore Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices
News

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Mobiles

Here is the list of devices from Google, Samsung that can be upgraded to Android 12 right away; OnePlus, Oppo, Asus to take the second slot.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Android 12, the latest software from Google was released last month and as with the tradition, Google-designed devices were in the first slot to get the new mobile OS. A few lucky outsiders from Samsung’s had the new OS boot up. While Android 12 stable build was officially released in October, OEMs have been putting effort to push the update and let their consumers experience the new software based on custom ROM skin. Here’s the list of devices that can upgrade to Android 12 right away. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Google, Samsung devices that can be upgraded to Android 12

Google Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price

Pixel 3 Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21 Ultra

9to5Google cites that Samsung devices Android 12 update might delay depending on the carriers.

Android 12, Google, Android 12 release date

Image: Google

In beta

Samsung just recently shared a preliminary list of devices that will receive the Android 12 update. The company has been testing beta on certain Galaxy devices before rolling out the final version. The new OS will be based on OneUI 4. Asus, Oppo, and its sibling OnePlus have joined the bandwagon as well and labeled beta testing for some devices. Here’s the list-

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

ASUS

Zenfone 8

Oppo

Find X3 Pro

Find X2

Find X2 Pro

As per reports circulating on the internet, most of the devices from the leading brands are expected to get custom skin-based Android 12 OS early next year. OnePlus has listed out the OxygenOS 12 update for its older flagships, and latest mid-rangers as well. The Chinese OEM had already run a closed beta testing on the OnePlus 8T and 8 series last week. Besides OnePlus, Asus gaming phones and older series are in the pipeline as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 6:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders
News
OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders
Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

News

Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

Gaming

Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Apps

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders

Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price
These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Apps

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately
Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for

News

Google Search gets Smurfy, trolls you if it can't find the result you are looking for
Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed Peacock to launch in December: Check specifications, design

Mobiles

Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed Peacock to launch in December: Check specifications, design

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah Day Login इवेंट, हर दिन मिलेगा फ्री रिवॉर्ड

BGMI में नजर आएंगे Arcane के कैरेक्टर और मॉन्स्टर, मिलेंगे एक्सक्लूसिव आइटम्स

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री कैरेक्टर पाने के तीन आसान तरीके, जानें पूरी डिटेल

QR कोड स्कैन करने पर हो गया ₹50,000 का नुकसान! स्कैमर्स ढूंढकर लाए हैं नया फ्रॉड

Vivo Y50t स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 48MP कैमरा और 8GB RAM

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices
Mobiles
Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices
OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch next month: Check date, expected specs and price
OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders

News

OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders
Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

News

Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers