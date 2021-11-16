Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Android 12, the latest software from Google was released last month and as with the tradition, Google-designed devices were in the first slot to get the new mobile OS. A few lucky outsiders from Samsung’s had the new OS boot up. While Android 12 stable build was officially released in October, OEMs have been putting effort to push the update and let their consumers experience the new software based on custom ROM skin. Here’s the list of devices that can upgrade to Android 12 right away. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone
Google, Samsung devices that can be upgraded to Android 12
Google Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price
Pixel 3 Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately
Pixel 3 XL
Pixel 3a
Pixel 3a XL
Pixel 4
Pixel 4 XL
Pixel 4a
Pixel 4a 5G
Pixel 5
Pixel 5a 5G
Pixel 6
Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung
Galaxy S21
Galaxy S21 Plus
9to5Google cites that Samsung devices Android 12 update might delay depending on the carriers.
In beta
Samsung just recently shared a preliminary list of devices that will receive the Android 12 update. The company has been testing beta on certain Galaxy devices before rolling out the final version. The new OS will be based on OneUI 4. Asus, Oppo, and its sibling OnePlus have joined the bandwagon as well and labeled beta testing for some devices. Here’s the list-
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
OnePlus
ASUS
Zenfone 8
Oppo
Find X3 Pro
Find X2
Find X2 Pro
As per reports circulating on the internet, most of the devices from the leading brands are expected to get custom skin-based Android 12 OS early next year. OnePlus has listed out the OxygenOS 12 update for its older flagships, and latest mid-rangers as well. The Chinese OEM had already run a closed beta testing on the OnePlus 8T and 8 series last week. Besides OnePlus, Asus gaming phones and older series are in the pipeline as well.