Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Android 12, the latest software from Google was released last month and as with the tradition, Google-designed devices were in the first slot to get the new mobile OS. A few lucky outsiders from Samsung’s had the new OS boot up. While Android 12 stable build was officially released in October, OEMs have been putting effort to push the update and let their consumers experience the new software based on custom ROM skin. Here’s the list of devices that can upgrade to Android 12 right away. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Google, Samsung devices that can be upgraded to Android 12

Google Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price

Pixel 3 Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21 Ultra

9to5Google cites that Samsung devices Android 12 update might delay depending on the carriers.

In beta

Samsung just recently shared a preliminary list of devices that will receive the Android 12 update. The company has been testing beta on certain Galaxy devices before rolling out the final version. The new OS will be based on OneUI 4. Asus, Oppo, and its sibling OnePlus have joined the bandwagon as well and labeled beta testing for some devices. Here’s the list-

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

ASUS

Zenfone 8

Oppo

Find X3 Pro

Find X2

Find X2 Pro

As per reports circulating on the internet, most of the devices from the leading brands are expected to get custom skin-based Android 12 OS early next year. OnePlus has listed out the OxygenOS 12 update for its older flagships, and latest mid-rangers as well. The Chinese OEM had already run a closed beta testing on the OnePlus 8T and 8 series last week. Besides OnePlus, Asus gaming phones and older series are in the pipeline as well.