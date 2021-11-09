Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Android 12 is now available on Google Pixel phones, while many other smartphone manufacturers including Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and iQOO are currently testing the new operating system. The reason behind the delay in the release is the customisations that all of these manufacturers are making in their respective skins. Here we will be taking a look at the list of eligible phones from Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO that will get Android 12 software this year. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes leading to severe burns; company responds

Oppo

Oppo is currently testing its Android 12 based ColorOS 12 skin in beta. It has released the timeline and list of devices getting the update. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

Find X3 Pro (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) – November

Find X2 Pro (Indonesia) – November

Find X2 (India, Indonesia) – November

Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition – November

Reno 6 Pro 5G (India) – November

Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (India) – November

Reno 6 5G (India) – November

F19 Pro+ (India) – December

A74 5G (India) – December

A73 5G (India) – December

OnePlus

OnePlus is currently testing its Android 12 beta on the latest OnePlus 9 series only. While a specific date is not available for the final rollout, the following devices will be getting the update by the end of the year.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

The company could add more devices from the 8 series and the Nord series to the list at a later date.

Realme

Realme is also testing out the update on its GT flagship and will soon start rolling out the public build for the given devices:

Realme X7 Max 5G – November

Realme GT Master Edition – December

Realme 8 Pro – December

Realme GT Neo 2 5G – December

Vivo

Vivo had earlier announced that Android 12 will start rolling out to its flagship and mid-range devices from November, but is yet to start the test of its Funtouch OS 12. The list of devices getting the update is below:

Vivo X70 Pro+ – November

Vivo X60 Pro+ – December

Vivo X60 Pro – December

Vivo X60 – December

Vivo V21 – December

Vivo Y72 5G – December

iQOO

iQOO has also announced its Android 12 rollout roadmap, the eligible devices are listed below.

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO 7

iQOO Z5

iQOO Z3

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is yet to share its list of eligible devices for the update, however, it has stated that it will start rolling out the Android 12 update before the end of 2021.