Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Android 12 is now available on Google Pixel phones, while many other smartphone manufacturers including Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and iQOO are currently testing the new operating system. The reason behind the delay in the release is the customisations that all of these manufacturers are making in their respective skins. Here we will be taking a look at the list of eligible phones from Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO that will get Android 12 software this year.
Oppo
Oppo is currently testing its Android 12 based ColorOS 12 skin in beta. It has released the timeline and list of devices getting the update.
- Find X3 Pro (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) – November
- Find X2 Pro (Indonesia) – November
- Find X2 (India, Indonesia) – November
- Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition – November
- Reno 6 Pro 5G (India) – November
- Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (India) – November
- Reno 6 5G (India) – November
- F19 Pro+ (India) – December
- A74 5G (India) – December
- A73 5G (India) – December
OnePlus
OnePlus is currently testing its Android 12 beta on the latest OnePlus 9 series only. While a specific date is not available for the final rollout, the following devices will be getting the update by the end of the year.
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
The company could add more devices from the 8 series and the Nord series to the list at a later date.
Realme
Realme is also testing out the update on its GT flagship and will soon start rolling out the public build for the given devices:
- Realme X7 Max 5G – November
- Realme GT Master Edition – December
- Realme 8 Pro – December
- Realme GT Neo 2 5G – December
Vivo
Vivo had earlier announced that Android 12 will start rolling out to its flagship and mid-range devices from November, but is yet to start the test of its Funtouch OS 12. The list of devices getting the update is below:
- Vivo X70 Pro+ – November
- Vivo X60 Pro+ – December
- Vivo X60 Pro – December
- Vivo X60 – December
- Vivo V21 – December
- Vivo Y72 5G – December
iQOO
iQOO has also announced its Android 12 rollout roadmap, the eligible devices are listed below.
- iQOO 7 Legend
- iQOO 7
- iQOO Z5
- iQOO Z3
Xiaomi
Xiaomi is yet to share its list of eligible devices for the update, however, it has stated that it will start rolling out the Android 12 update before the end of 2021.
