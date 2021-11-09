comscore Android 12 update: List of eligible smartphones from Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, iQOO
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out
News

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Here we will be taking a look at the list of eligible phones from Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO that will get Android 12 software this year.

Android 12

Android 12 is now available on Google Pixel phones, while many other smartphone manufacturers including Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo and iQOO are currently testing the new operating system. The reason behind the delay in the release is the customisations that all of these manufacturers are making in their respective skins. Here we will be taking a look at the list of eligible phones from Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO that will get Android 12 software this year. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes leading to severe burns; company responds

Oppo

Oppo is currently testing its Android 12 based ColorOS 12 skin in beta. It has released the timeline and list of devices getting the update. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

oppo, vivo, realme, iqoo, xiaomi, oneplus, android 12, coloros 12, miui 12, realme ui 3, funtouch os 12 Also Read - Realme working on its first smartphone with an under-display camera: Report

  • Find X3 Pro (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) – November
  • Find X2 Pro (Indonesia) – November
  • Find X2 (India, Indonesia) – November
  • Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition – November
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G (India) – November
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (India) – November
  • Reno 6 5G (India) – November
  • F19 Pro+ (India) – December
  • A74 5G (India) – December
  • A73 5G (India) – December

OnePlus

OnePlus is currently testing its Android 12 beta on the latest OnePlus 9 series only. While a specific date is not available for the final rollout, the following devices will be getting the update by the end of the year.

oppo, vivo, realme, iqoo, xiaomi, oneplus, android 12, coloros 12, miui 12, realme ui 3, funtouch os 12

  • OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 9
  • OnePlus 9R
  • OnePlus 9RT

The company could add more devices from the 8 series and the Nord series to the list at a later date.

Realme

Realme is also testing out the update on its GT flagship and will soon start rolling out the public build for the given devices:

oppo, vivo, realme, iqoo, xiaomi, oneplus, android 12, coloros 12, miui 12, realme ui 3, funtouch os 12

  • Realme X7 Max 5G – November
  • Realme GT Master Edition – December
  • Realme 8 Pro – December
  • Realme GT Neo 2 5G – December

Vivo

Vivo had earlier announced that Android 12 will start rolling out to its flagship and mid-range devices from November, but is yet to start the test of its Funtouch OS 12. The list of devices getting the update is below:

oppo, vivo, realme, iqoo, xiaomi, oneplus, android 12, coloros 12, miui 12, realme ui 3, funtouch os 12

  • Vivo X70 Pro+ – November
  • Vivo X60 Pro+ – December
  • Vivo X60 Pro – December
  • Vivo X60 – December
  • Vivo V21 – December
  • Vivo Y72 5G – December

iQOO

iQOO has also announced its Android 12 rollout roadmap, the eligible devices are listed below.

oppo, vivo, realme, iqoo, xiaomi, oneplus, android 12, coloros 12, miui 12, realme ui 3, funtouch os 12

  • iQOO 7 Legend
  • iQOO 7
  • iQOO Z5
  • iQOO Z3

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is yet to share its list of eligible devices for the update, however, it has stated that it will start rolling out the Android 12 update before the end of 2021.

oppo, vivo, realme, iqoo, xiaomi, oneplus, android 12, coloros 12, miui 12, realme ui 3, funtouch os 12

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 7:12 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
Realme X7

Realme X7

5

19999

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Dimensity 800U Processor
64MP+8MP+2MP
OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

39999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

49999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+2MP
Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro

49990

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP + 13MP + 13MP
Realme 8

Realme 8

5

14999

Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11
MediaTek Helio G95
64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Vivo X60

Vivo X60

37990

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+13MP+5MP
iQOO 7

iQOO 7

31990

Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
48MP+13MP+ 2MP
Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

26999

Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's a closer look at the newly launched Poco M4 Pro 5G
Photo Gallery
Here's a closer look at the newly launched Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

Photo Gallery

Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

Deals

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

News

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

News

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket
Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out
Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Deals

Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more
Realme working on its first smartphone with an under-display camera: Report

News

Realme working on its first smartphone with an under-display camera: Report

हिंदी समाचार

POCO M4 Pro 5G 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioPhone Next के टक्कर में ZTE Blade L9 सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Gmail के बाद Google Drive के लिए भी रोल आउट हुआ Search Chips फीचर, फाइल ढूढ़ंना होगा आसान

Vivo V23e हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 50MP का सेल्फी और 64MP का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 कब होगा खत्म, अगले सीजन की डिटेल्स हुई लीक

Latest Videos

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free
Deals
This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free
WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions
OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

News

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers