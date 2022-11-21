comscore Oppo rolls out ColorOS 13 on more smartphones: Check list
Android 13 based ColorOS 13 arrives on more Oppo smartphones: Check list here

According to the details shared by Oppo, the Oppo F21 Pro will start getting the official version of the ColorOS 13 update starting November 22.

  • Oppo has started rolling out Android 13-based ColorOS 13 on more smartphones.
  • ColorOS 13 will arrive on the Oppo F21 Pro starting November 22.
  • ColorOS 13 will arrive on the Oppo F21 5G and more devices starting November 30.
Oppo has been slowly rolling out Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update to its smartphones across the globe. Last month, the company rolled out the ColorOS 13 Beta to the Oppo K10, the Oppo A96 and the Oppo A76 smartphones in India. It had also made the ColorOS 13 Beta update available for the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno8 5G and the Oppo K10 5G smartphones in India. Now, the company has announced all the Oppo smartphones that will get the formal ColorOS 13 update this month. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OxygenOS 13 Open Beta registrations begin in India

According to the details shared by the Chinese smartphone maker, the Oppo F21 Pro will start getting the official version of the ColorOS 13 update starting November 22. On the other hand, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the Oppo K10, the Oppo A76 and the Oppo A96 will get start getting the ColorOS 13 update starting November 30. Also Read - Oppo Reno 9 series launch date confirmed for November 24: Check specs

On the other hand, the company started rolling out the official version of the ColorOS 13 on to Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G starting November 8 and the Oppo Reno8 5G and the Oppo K10 5G starting November 18. Similarly, the company is the process of rolling out the ColorOS 13 update to the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno8 5G, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno7 5G, the Oppo Reno6 5G, the Oppo K10 5G, the Oppo A96 5G and the Oppo A76 5G. It started rolling out the ColorOS 13 Beta update to the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and the Oppo F19 Pro starting November 9, 2022, and to the Oppo A74 5G starting November 18, 2022. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

It is worth noting that Oppo is rolling out the ColorOS 13 and the ColorOS 13 Beta update to all the supported devices in batches. This means that not all eligible devices will get the update at once. Oppo will release the update to some eligible device users first and once their experience is bug free, it will release the update to more users.

How to download ColorOS 13 on your Oppo smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Oppo smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Software Update section.

Step 3: Click on the Download Now option.

Step 4: Next, click on the Install button.

Now, restart your smartphone and start using it again.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 1:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 21, 2022 1:55 PM IST
