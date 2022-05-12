comscore Android 13 beta now available: Compatible devices, new features, how to install and more
Android 13 beta now available: Compatible devices, new features, how to install and more

Android 13 beta 2 update is now available for Pixel phones including Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro.

Google has officially unveiled its Android 13 software update at Google I/O 2022. Smartphones released in 2021 by Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo will get the latest Android version. The second beta version of the OS is now available for all Pixel smartphones. You can visit this website to check if your device is compatible with it or not. Google had released the first Android 13 beta update back in April. Also Read - Google Wallet introduced: Here’s how it may replace your real wallet

Android 13 beta: How to install

The public beta of Android 13 is now available for download for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro. Notably, before you download it, you need to enroll your device on the Android 13 beta website. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

Once you have enrolled your device, all you need to do is follow this simple path: Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for updates. It will take some time to get the update, so you need to wait it out. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year: All you need to know

Android 13 beta: Compatible devices

Android 13 beta update is now available for Pixel users (Pixel 4 and up). Other than Pixel phones, many other Android devices also have access to this update.

Apart from Pixel phones, OnePlus 10 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8, Lenovo P12 Pro, Nokia X20, Oppo Find N, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro, Xiaomi 12 series, and Tecno Camon 19 Pro are also eligible for the Android 13 update.

Android 13: New features

The Android 13 update comes with several Material You customization options, improved notifications, Cinematic wallpapers, Turn on dark mode at bedtime, Screen saver revamp, System Photo Picker, App drawer in the taskbar, Clipboard editor overlay, and so on.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 2:04 PM IST

