Android 13 Roll Out Google Reveals Smartphone Brands That Will Os Update This Year

Android 13 is now rolling out to mobile devices. Google made the announcement on Monday and it also announced the first devices that will be eligible for the new Android 13 operating system. The new operating system will comes with new features for Android phones and tablets. These features include extending app color theming to even more apps, language settings that can be set on an app level, improved privacy controls and even the ability to copy text and media from one Android device and paste it to another with a click. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers

Google announced that the new Android 13 stable version update will first be rolling out to Pixel devices including the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as well as the Pixel 6a. Also Read - Google launches Android 13 mobile OS: Top things you should know about it

Google has also mentioned that later this year, Android 13 will also roll out to smartphones from these brands: Also Read - Vivo Y35 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC goes official

Samsung Galaxy

Asus

HMD (Nokia phones)

iQOO

Motorola

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Sharp

Sony

Tecno

Vivo

Xiaomi and more

What’s new with Android 13

1. Android 13 comes with an evolved look and style that builds on Material You. You can customize non-Google apps to match your phone’s wallpaper theme and colors, making your home screen more cohesive and unique to your style.

2. For the many Android users who speak more than one language, Google has added a top feature request. You can assign specific languages to individual apps so you can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of your apps in a different language.

3. Android 13 features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast you’re listening to. For example, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome.

4. Android 13 allows you to further customize Bedtime mode with wallpaper dimming and dark theme. These screen options help your eyes adjust to the dark when you’re about to go to bed – and get back to sleep if you wake up and check your phone in the middle of the night.

5. In Android 13, you can select only the specific photos and videos they’ll need to access.

6. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.

7. Android 13 helps keep your notifications under control and makes sure you only get the alerts you ask for. The apps you download will now need your explicit permission to send notifications, rather than being allowed to send notifications by default.

8. Android 13 will introduce Spatial Audio. On supported headphones that enable head tracking, Spatial Audio shifts the source of the sound to adapt with how you turn your head, giving you a more immersive listening experience on your Android phone or tablet.

9. With Android 13 you’ll be able to stream your messaging apps directly to your Chromebook so you can send and receive messages from your laptop.

10. Android 13 adopts Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, a new Bluetooth audio standard that results in lower latency than classic audio. This allows you to hear audio that’s in better sync with the sound’s source, reducing delay. With Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, you can also enjoy enhanced audio quality and broadcast audio to multiple devices at the same time.

11. You’ll soon be able to copy content — like a URL, picture, text or video — from your Android phone and paste it on your tablet. Or you can start on your tablet and paste to your phone.

12. With Android 13, the new updated taskbar on tablets show all your apps at a glance. Android 13 allows users to drag and drop any app in your library into split-screen mode.

13. Android tablets will register your palm and stylus pen as separate touches. So whether you’re writing or drawing on your tablet, you’ll experience fewer accidental stray marks that come from simply resting your hand on the screen.

Other features include HDR video support on third-party camera apps, an updated media output switcher, braille displays for Talkback and more. And it goes beyond the phone to give you a connected set of experiences across your other devices like your tablets and laptops.