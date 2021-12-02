Another day another fiasco, Poco M3 explodes like OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11 Lite

OnePlus has been in troubled waters of late due to OnePlus Nord 2 fiasco. While the likelihood of smartphones is slim, another smartphone explosion case has baffled the users in the community. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December: Report

The device in question is the Poco M3 that purportedly caught fire and exploded. The incident was shared by a Twitter user Mahesh who claimed his brother’s Poco M3 handset caught fire and blasted. The Twitter user shared an image of a burned Poco M3 with the bottom part completely burned and the only portion that was visible was the rear camera module and Poco branding. The actual reason behind the explosion is still a mystery, although no casualties have been reported by the user yet. Also Read - Poco might be planning to launch a rebranded Redmi G series laptop: Check details

Apparently, a similar incident of a Poco X3 Pro explosion occurred in September this year, which Poco stated to be customer-induced damage. But with another case happening, it now puts the brand in a questionable position. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

Poco’s take on the recent explosion incident

Responding to the initial tweet, Poco the safety of ‘customers is highly important and it will take the matter seriously.’ However, both tweets are nowhere in sight at the moment. As per the 91Mobiles report, the company said its team to be investigating the matter to find out the reason and ensure the matter to be resolved at the earliest.

“At POCO India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. At this stage, our team contacted the concerned customer as soon as the issue was notified and is awaiting his visit to the nearest service center. We are committed to examining the issue in detail, and extend all our support to the customer, and resolve this on priority. All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to ensure that the quality of the device is not compromised at any level,” Poco shared its statement with 91Mobiles.



While exploding phones are a rare case, brands still need to have a thorough quality check of their products to avoid such incidents. On the consumers’ part, one should take safety measures, for instance, use the right charger, practice good battery hygiene, etc to avoid a fire.