Another Redmi phone with Snapdragon 870, 120Hz OLED display in works

Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 series has spawned more value-for-money smartphones this year than its predecessors ever did. India’s Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are based on the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ respectively, while the Poco F3 GT is also a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It seems Xiaomi isn’t done yet as rumours suggest another Redmi K40 series phone in the making, complete with familiar specs. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T series likely to debut at the global event on September 15

Well known tipster from China, Digital Chat Station, has shared some details on an upcoming Redmi smartphone that will be primarily based on the Snapdragon 870 chip. Joining this list is a 120Hz OLED 6.7-inch display with a resolution of Full HD+, and a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor. The spec sheet looks identical to that of the Redmi K40, albeit with a new camera. Could this be a Redmi K40S in the making? Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

Redmi K40 series may get another member

Prior to this, there were talks of a Snapdragon version of the Redmi K40 Gaming in the latter part of the year. Additionally, there have been talks of the Xiaomi 11T series (Xiaomi is dropping the “Mi” branding). The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro are expected to get minor mid-life upgrades, with the latter retaining the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The standard model is said to switch to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and gain a 64-megapixel main camera. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 35,000 to buy in September: Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, and more

Xiaomi is also expected to bring its 120W fast wired charging to the Pro model, while the base version retains the 33W system. The 108-megapixel camera sensor could remain unchanged from the existing model.

What remains to be seen is whether these new models change anything in the Indian lineup. The Mi 11X is currently the most affordable phone in India with the Snapdragon 870 chip. Xiaomi India is giving some notable price cuts on the phone, bringing down the starting price to Rs 27,999.

At this price, the Mi 11X has to fend for itself against the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT, both of which rely on the Dimensity 1200 chipset. Will Xiaomi India continue to be the sole torchbearer for the Snapdragon 870 in this segment in the coming months, or give in to the MediaTek power?