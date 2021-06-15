New Xiaomi folding phone to launch after October with Mi MIX Fold specs

The Mi MIX Fold from Xiaomi was proof that the company can now play in the same league as the big boys like Huawei and Samsung. Despite it being a Galaxy Z Fold 2 clone, Xiaomi’s version holds promise for making it more accessible. Guess what? The company is working on another model that is set to release after October 2021. No names yet but the specs are out already. Also Read - Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

This second folding smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to bring a similar feature set as the Mi MIX Fold, albeit with a few unknown differences. It is going to retain the dual-display form factor similar to the Mi MIX Fold and even have the same chipset. The only difference known so far is the hinge technology that will be improved when compared to the existing model. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active India launch date revealed: When's the launch?

Another new Xiaomi folding phone coming

The leak comes from none other than Digital Chat Station, who has a fairly reliable track record with Xiaomi leaks. The tip goes on to mention that Xiaomi is retaining the Snapdragon 888 chip from the Mi MIX Fold along with its 108-megapixel main camera and the 5000mAh battery. This combination alone makes for an interestingly specified folding smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Does 4G still outdo 5G at a lesser price?

However, the hinge system will be new on this model. The inward hinge technology is something new and it remains to be seen what benefits it has over the existing hinge technology. The rest of the features remain similar.

Hence, there will be an outer display made by Visionox with a refresh rate of 90Hz while the inner folding display will come from Samsung with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi ends up launching this phone globally, unlike the Mi MIX Fold that remains exclusive to China. Xiaomi has released a few high-end phones from China globally this year, the most prominent one being the Mi 11 Ultra with its crazy set of rear cameras and the most high-end specifications one can imagine.

Moreover, with Samsung expected to launch the next generation Galaxy Z folding phones, Xiaomi could play a wait-n-watch game here. Moreover, it also has to keep an eye on Motorola’s next-generation Razr folding smartphone.