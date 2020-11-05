iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2020 - Apple Phones Compare | BGR India

Apple newly launched Apple iPhone 12 Mini is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Apple iPhone 12 Mini on October 13 2020 with powerful features. Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G connectivity. The Apple has launched its Apple iPhone SE 2020 on April 15 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone SE 2020. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures WEIGHT-1 while Apple iPhone SE 2020 measures 148 grams. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charger limits charging to 12W speeds, says Apple

Display and Design-The screen of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is 5.4‑inch, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone SE 2020 is 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD with Retina HD display. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels at a pixel density of 476 pixels per inch while Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a resolution of 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi.

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone 12 Mini is Rs 69900 for 64GB. The price of Apple iPhone SE 2020 of 64GB storage is of Rs 39,900.

Camera -The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera whereas, Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a 12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture camera. On the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP Front Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini has Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. This latest smartphone by Apple has Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W and Fast-charging capability of Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher which is sold separately. Whereas, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 also uses lithium‑ion battery along with Fast charging capability of up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher.

OS-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS 14. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 runs on iOS 13.

Weight-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 133g while Apple iPhone SE 2020 measures 148 grams.

Variant-The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 also comes in 3 variants.