News

Apple is likely to sell 80 million units of iPhone 13 series in this quarter: Report

Mobiles

iPhone 13 series

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series has led to a sales bump so far and it is expected that the tech giant might sell 80 million units in this quarter. As per a report by Apple Insider, Apple is estimated to sell more than 80 million units of the iPhone 13 series in the “current holiday quarter” which is also Apple’s first fiscal quarter for 2022. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Availability Also Read - Apple could be working on its first drone, filings suggest

As per a Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, “Despite the chip shortage and Rubik’s Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with we are seeing tremendous demand trends both in the US and China for iPhone 13 which is a positive sign that Apple could exceed selling 80 million iPhone units in the quarter with stronger Pro versions driving higher ASPs.” Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn predicts that supply-chain issues can last until second half of 2022

According to Ives, Apple has an estimated 15 million upgraders in China alone. This is expected to be a critical region that the company can focus on in 2022. He further suggested that Apple is likely to sell up to 100 million AirPods in its holiday quarter. The latest AirPods 3 have been launched after a gap of two years.

As per the company, the demand for the iPhone 13 series supply is surpassing by almost 15 percent. This is further confirmed by the investment firm J.P. Morgan.

For the unversed, just like all other companies, Apple is also facing a global supply chain shortage. The tech giant has even cut back the iPad production by 50 percent to fulfill the needs of iPhone 13 chip and component demand. A report even suggeted that Apple will continue to struggle to meet the demand of the iPhone 13 series as it will remain out of stock till at least February 2022.

Notably, Apple was planning to manufacture as many as 90 million units of the 2021 iPhone series this year, but it had to cut it down by 10 million. The reason being that the manufacturing partners Broadcom and Texas Instruments “are struggling to deliver enough components”
  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 5:17 PM IST

