comscore Apple's A16 Bionic isn't far ahead of A15 Bionic: reveals Geekbench results
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple A16 Bionic Geekbench Results Show A Nominal Performance Difference Over A15 Bionic
News

Apple A16 Bionic Geekbench results show a nominal performance difference over A15 Bionic

Mobiles

The Geekbench results of the new A16 Bionic chipset are out. The results show a nominal performance improvement over the A15 Bionic.

iPhone-14-Pro-3

A few days back, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro lineup with improved internals and a slightly new design. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which is advertised to be about 40 percent faster than the competition. But the question arises, how does it compare to the A15 Bionic chipset from last year? Also Read - Tata Group could soon set up an iPhone assembly plant in India

Interestingly, the Geekbench results of the A16 Bionic are out, which does give us an idea of how fast the chip is in comparison to its predecessor. On Geekbench version 5, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro with A16 Bionic scores 1,879 single-core points and 4,664 multi-core points. Also Read - iPhone SE 2022 price hiked after iPhone 14 launch: Here’s how much it costs now

This is an impressive score to look at. However, if we compare these scores with the results of the iPhone 13 Pro, which packs the A15 Bionic, the A16 Bionic isn’t far ahead. The A15 Bionic shows a single-core score of 1,707 and a multi-core score of 4,659. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series and iPhone 14 Pro series pre-order starts today in India: Check price

As you can see from the results, only the single-core performance appears to be improved in the A16 Bionic. The multi-core performance is almost similar to the last-gen chipset. The A16 Bionic appears to be about 10 percent faster in the single-core department than A15 Bionic.

It is worth noting that the A16 Bionic is based on a new fabrication, it has a 4nm fab as compared to the 5nm of the A15 Bionic. It has two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The new 4nm chip has a 5-core GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth, as per Apple.

While these scores do give us an idea about the chipset or the phone’s performance on paper, it doesn’t reveal how the phone holds up in performance in reality. That would only be learned when both chips are tested practically or side-by-side.

If you are interested in knowing the differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus, you can read our comparison story by clicking here.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 3:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple A16 Bionic only offers single-core performance improvement
Mobiles
Apple A16 Bionic only offers single-core performance improvement
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

Photo Gallery

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

How to sort data in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to sort data in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

Tata Group could manufacture your next iPhone

Mobiles

Tata Group could manufacture your next iPhone

DC Comics to host Batman Day in India on September 17

Entertainment

DC Comics to host Batman Day in India on September 17

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check variant-wise price list and images here

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check images and variant-wise price list

Apple increases iPhone SE 2022 price in India: Here s how much it costs

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, specs, battery pack and range compared

This new mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available for free on Android, iOS

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone