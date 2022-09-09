A few days back, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro lineup with improved internals and a slightly new design. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which is advertised to be about 40 percent faster than the competition. But the question arises, how does it compare to the A15 Bionic chipset from last year? Also Read - Tata Group could soon set up an iPhone assembly plant in India

Interestingly, the Geekbench results of the A16 Bionic are out, which does give us an idea of how fast the chip is in comparison to its predecessor. On Geekbench version 5, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro with A16 Bionic scores 1,879 single-core points and 4,664 multi-core points.

This is an impressive score to look at. However, if we compare these scores with the results of the iPhone 13 Pro, which packs the A15 Bionic, the A16 Bionic isn't far ahead. The A15 Bionic shows a single-core score of 1,707 and a multi-core score of 4,659.

As you can see from the results, only the single-core performance appears to be improved in the A16 Bionic. The multi-core performance is almost similar to the last-gen chipset. The A16 Bionic appears to be about 10 percent faster in the single-core department than A15 Bionic.

It is worth noting that the A16 Bionic is based on a new fabrication, it has a 4nm fab as compared to the 5nm of the A15 Bionic. It has two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The new 4nm chip has a 5-core GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth, as per Apple.

While these scores do give us an idea about the chipset or the phone’s performance on paper, it doesn’t reveal how the phone holds up in performance in reality. That would only be learned when both chips are tested practically or side-by-side.

If you are interested in knowing the differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus, you can read our comparison story by clicking here.