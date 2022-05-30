comscore Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication
News

Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

Mobiles

As per the release timeline of TSMC's silicon processes, the 3nm and 5nm will be launched in 2023. Owing to it, Apple's A16 on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be based on a 5nm process.

Apple A16

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup may not be as exciting as previous iterations for some. A recent piece of news confirmed that the company will offer the same chip as last year, the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 14 models, while only the Pro models will be getting the new A16 chipset. Now, a new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple will be sticking to the 5nm fabrication process for the A16. Also Read - New patents of 'realityOS' confirm that Apple's mixed reality headset is coming soon

‘Naming the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip as A16 is more of marketing purpose,’ says Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to share the release timeline of TSMC’s silicon processes. As per the timeline, the significantly better 3nm and 4nm fabrication processes won’t be mass-produced until 2023. Having said that, the forthcoming iPhones will use the 5nm node for the A16. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

iphone 14 Also Read - Apple to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro models with iOS 16

This will be the third time Apple will be sticking to the same fabrication process. For the unversed, Apple’s A14 was based on a 5nm node and the same was the case with the A15. Now, A16 will also be based on a 5nm node. Since the former two and the upcoming A16 share the same fabrication process, the performance improvement will be limited. Kuo reveals that naming the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip as A16 will be more of a marketing purpose to make users buy the Pro models.

Other than the iPhone chipset, Kuo also revealed that the upcoming MacBook Air due for launch this fall will use the same M1 chipset as the current model. The M2 chip will be saved for next year. And just like what Apple is reported to be doing with A16, it could also do the same with the M2 chipset. Meaning Apple could use the same chip as this year on the next year’s MacBook by doing only incremental upgrades and naming it something like ‘M2’ for marketing purposes.

Apple has always been keen on offering the best in class performance to its phones, however, this year, it is perhaps due to the chip shortage that Apple isn’t able to offer the latest and the greatest on its phones. Also, it is worth noting that due to the chip shortage issue, other manufacturers on the Android side are also launching new phones with chipsets based on the 5nm process. Some of the examples are Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 3:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on June 7: All details here
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on June 7: All details here
Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

Mobiles

Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

India ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies: Govt

News

India ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies: Govt

Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans in India

Telecom

Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans in India

OnePlus 9R to Realme GT Neo 3: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 9R to Realme GT Neo 3: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on June 7: All details here

Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

India ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies: Govt

Tata Motors signs MoU to take over Ford India s Gujarat plant

Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber broadband plans in India

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

Budget friendly touring bikes

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में डाउनलोड करें पैच पैक और पाएं फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

Google Pixel Tablet में मिलेगा Stylus Pen सपोर्ट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, 50MP कैमरा और 16GB तक RAM समेत मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire MAX में फिर आया Craftland Room Card जीतने का मौका, बहुत आसान है तरीका

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition भारत में OnePlus 10R Lite नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Top Five Best budget touring bikes in India for adventure, To know more watch this video

Features

Top Five Best budget touring bikes in India for adventure, To know more watch this video
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

Hands On

iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999