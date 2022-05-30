Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup may not be as exciting as previous iterations for some. A recent piece of news confirmed that the company will offer the same chip as last year, the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 14 models, while only the Pro models will be getting the new A16 chipset. Now, a new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple will be sticking to the 5nm fabrication process for the A16. Also Read - New patents of 'realityOS' confirm that Apple's mixed reality headset is coming soon

‘Naming the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip as A16 is more of marketing purpose,’ says Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to share the release timeline of TSMC's silicon processes. As per the timeline, the significantly better 3nm and 4nm fabrication processes won't be mass-produced until 2023. Having said that, the forthcoming iPhones will use the 5nm node for the A16.

This will be the third time Apple will be sticking to the same fabrication process. For the unversed, Apple’s A14 was based on a 5nm node and the same was the case with the A15. Now, A16 will also be based on a 5nm node. Since the former two and the upcoming A16 share the same fabrication process, the performance improvement will be limited. Kuo reveals that naming the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip as A16 will be more of a marketing purpose to make users buy the Pro models.

Other than the iPhone chipset, Kuo also revealed that the upcoming MacBook Air due for launch this fall will use the same M1 chipset as the current model. The M2 chip will be saved for next year. And just like what Apple is reported to be doing with A16, it could also do the same with the M2 chipset. Meaning Apple could use the same chip as this year on the next year’s MacBook by doing only incremental upgrades and naming it something like ‘M2’ for marketing purposes.

Apple has always been keen on offering the best in class performance to its phones, however, this year, it is perhaps due to the chip shortage that Apple isn’t able to offer the latest and the greatest on its phones. Also, it is worth noting that due to the chip shortage issue, other manufacturers on the Android side are also launching new phones with chipsets based on the 5nm process. Some of the examples are Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+.