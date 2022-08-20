Apple adds 1 more year to iPhone 12 free repair but there is condition for it

Apple launched a service programme for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices, a few units of which gave sound problems. It covered the free repair of the faulty iPhone model for two years after the first retail. Apple has added another year to the programme, making it valid for three years. This means iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users have an extra year of coverage. Also Read - iPhone 13 selling at Rs 11,000 off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

According to Apple's updated support document, spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple will now offer free repair for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices that "may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module." What happened was that "a very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would not belt out any sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls.

Since this is a limited free repair programme, not every iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro user is eligible. Apple will first check whether your iPhone has the issue to determine if it is eligible for the free repair. Apple says the affected iPhones were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. So, if you are unsure, you can check the manufacturing date of your iPhone on its retail box or by entering the Serial number on the Apple website.

To get your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro device repaired, visit the nearest Apple Authorised Service Provider in India. You can check the nearest centre on the Apple website or contact Apple Support to locate the centre and make an appointment.

Notably, only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are eligible for the free repair. You are not eligible for the programme if you have an iPhone 12 mini or an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple also mentioned on the support page that if there is damage on your iPhone that obstructs the ability to repair the speakers, Apple technicians will fix that damage first. This could be a cracked screen that must be fixed before the speaker. You might have to pay for the screen replacement if your iPhone is not under warranty. You can check all the terms and conditions for the service programme on the Apple website.