comscore Apple iPhone 6 Plus is now a Vintage Product: Here’s what that means
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its ‘Vintage Product’ list
News

Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its ‘Vintage Product’ list

Mobiles

Apple has also added the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 to the list of Obsolete products.

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Image: Apple

Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products. As a part of the changes, the company has added the iPhone 6 Plus to the list of iPhones that are now considered ‘vintage’ worldwide. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Apple had launched the iPhone 6 Plus back in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6. The company discontinued it almost two years later in September 2016 when it launched the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus series smartphones. However, Apple continued offering the iPhone 6 to the interested buyers, which is why the phone is still not on Apple’s Vintage or Obsolete products lists. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro with Mini-LED display might debut in June this year

In addition to updating its vintage product lists, Apple has also added its fourth generation iPad to the list of products that it has deemed obsolete globally. Apple’s fourth generation iPad was released back in 2012. A report by MacRumours says that the fourth generation iPad was marked as obsolete internally back in November 2021. However, the company hadn’t updated its public until now. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 enters mass production: Here’s what we know about it

Notably, the iPhone 6 series was the first one to launch in multiple size variants. It was also the first series to offer support for Apple Pay. Since then, both these features have been a standard offering as far as the Apple iPhones are concerned. The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌, on the other hand, was announced back in November of 2012 and it was the first ‌iPad‌ to come with a Lightning connector.

But what does this mean?

Apple routinely adds its old products, which includes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Macs and iPods among others to the list of vintage and obsolete products. Both these lists have separate criteria that makes a specific device eligible to be included in the list.

Apple says that products are considered ‘vintage’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale for more than 5 years and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, the company considers products as ‘obsolete’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. “Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased,” the company says.

Vintage products are eligible for hardware service. However, Obsolete products aren’t eligible for hardware service.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 1:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6

30780

Buy Now
iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 8.0.2
Apple A8 Dual-core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product list
Mobiles
Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product list
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G expected to launch in India on Holi

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

News

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here s all we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here s all we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Facebook s NewsFeed is just Feed now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product list

Mobiles

Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product list
Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Features

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more
Apple might launch its iMac Pro with Mini-LED display in June

News

Apple might launch its iMac Pro with Mini-LED display in June
Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here
How to transfer playlists from Spotify to Apple Music

How To

How to transfer playlists from Spotify to Apple Music

हिंदी समाचार

Maruti Suzuki और Toyota ला रहे इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, रेंज होगी 500 किलोमीटर

BGMI का नया टूर्नामेंट आज से शुरू, 5 लाख रुपये के इनाम के लिए भिड़ेंगी 16 टीम

पुराने फोन बेचने के लिए फ्लिपकार्ट लाई नई स्कीम, जानें हर डिटेल

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) क्यों है Free Fire का बेहतर विकल्प? जानें 5 कारण

Realme 9 Pro और Realme 9 Pro+ आज भारत में होगें लॉन्च, जानें कहां देखें लॉन्चिंग इवेंट

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme
News
You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far
Facebook s NewsFeed is just Feed now

Apps

Facebook s NewsFeed is just Feed now
Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs
Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

Laptops

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers