Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products. As a part of the changes, the company has added the iPhone 6 Plus to the list of iPhones that are now considered 'vintage' worldwide.

Apple had launched the iPhone 6 Plus back in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6. The company discontinued it almost two years later in September 2016 when it launched the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus series smartphones. However, Apple continued offering the iPhone 6 to the interested buyers, which is why the phone is still not on Apple's Vintage or Obsolete products lists.

In addition to updating its vintage product lists, Apple has also added its fourth generation iPad to the list of products that it has deemed obsolete globally. Apple's fourth generation iPad was released back in 2012. A report by MacRumours says that the fourth generation iPad was marked as obsolete internally back in November 2021. However, the company hadn't updated its public until now.

Notably, the iPhone 6 series was the first one to launch in multiple size variants. It was also the first series to offer support for Apple Pay. Since then, both these features have been a standard offering as far as the Apple iPhones are concerned. The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌, on the other hand, was announced back in November of 2012 and it was the first ‌iPad‌ to come with a Lightning connector.

But what does this mean?

Apple routinely adds its old products, which includes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Macs and iPods among others to the list of vintage and obsolete products. Both these lists have separate criteria that makes a specific device eligible to be included in the list.

Apple says that products are considered ‘vintage’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale for more than 5 years and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, the company considers products as ‘obsolete’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. “Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased,” the company says.

Vintage products are eligible for hardware service. However, Obsolete products aren’t eligible for hardware service.