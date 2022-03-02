Apple has announced a Special Event for 2022, which will be hosted on March 8. The American tech giant is expected to launch a flurry of devices at the event, including the all-new iPhone SE 3. Apple might also introduce the new iPad Air at the event. Apple has named the event ‘Peek Performance’, hinting at the high-performance products. Also Read - Apple event 2022: iPhone SE 3 launch date likely to be announced today

iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 2020, despite the dated design, attracted a lot of buyers looking to purchase a new iPhone at an affordable price. The iPhone SE 3 will be the successor to the iPhone SE. The design language will most likely be the same as the current generation iPhone SE. You can expect it to look like the iPhone 8. The launch of the SE variant is also imminent due to the falling prices of the existing iPhone SE. The Apple iPhone SE will feature 5G connectivity and it will also be the company's cheapest 5G device on offer. The iPhone SE variant might be powered by the A15 chip.

iPad Air and Mac Mini

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Air at the special event. This new iPad is expected to provide good value for money for the buyers. Apple will reportedly call it the iPad Air 5. The new iPad Air 5 is expected to feature a better A15 chipset and an upgraded 12-megapixel front-facing wide-angle camera. The iPad Air is also expected to get a 5G variant. The Mac Mini is expected to get the new generation M2 chipset, in line with the MacBook Pro models launched last year.