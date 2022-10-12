comscore Apple confirms 5G software update for iPhone in India but it will be a long wait
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Confirms 5g Software Update For Iphone In India But It Will Be A Long Wait
News

Apple confirms 5G software update for iPhone in India but it will be a long wait

Mobiles

Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus pricing

Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes in three storage variants. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,900, 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900 and the 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,19,900. It comes in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, White and (Product) Red colour variants.

Apple on Wednesday said that 5G software will start rolling out to compatible iPhone models in India in December — more than two months after the 5G rollout in major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. The announcement comes as the government nudged top smartphone brands to accelerate the process of 5G software deployment in the country to ensure faster adoption. Top brass from companies, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Micromax, met with bureaucrats to discuss early 5G adoption. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” Apple told IANS. “5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” it added. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series will soon get 5G support in India

Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G. Apple claims it does extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users. Airtel’s chief technology officer Rajeev Sekhon recently said in an interview with The Indian Express that the company is working with Apple for 5G testing on iPhones. Also Read - Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift

The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks. However, in India, iPhone will not support mmWave 5G. The mmWave versions of the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series are exclusive to the US, much like previous models. This means that iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 users in India may not be able to use Reliance Jio’s 700MHz-powered 5G internet. We will find out more about the 5G bandwidth support on the iPhones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, with 5G services having been launched in the country earlier this month, the government convened a meeting of handset manufacturers and telecom service providers to ensure a smooth transition towards the new technology. Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out their 5G services in key metros in a phased manner. While Airtel 5G Plus is now available in eight cities, Jio’s True5G is under beta trials in four cities.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 2:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars
News
Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars
Google to soon release 5G support in India

Telecom

Google to soon release 5G support in India

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

News

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities fully revealed

Gaming

Valorant Agent Harbor's water abilities fully revealed

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

News

Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple confirms 5G software update for iPhone in India but it will be a long wait

Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on select Maruti cars

Google to soon release 5G support in India

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400

Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India: Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices