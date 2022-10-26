Apple says USB-C charging port is coming to iPhones

Apple has confirmed that it will start shipping its iPhones with USB Type-C charging port soon. As of now, Apple ships its iPhone models with a lightning port, which makes its devices incompatible with USB Type-C chargers that are being used by most smartphone companies these days. Now, the company has confirmed that it will soon replace the lightning port in its iPhones with the ubiquitous USB-C port. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

The confirmation came by Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who was speaking at The Wall Street Journal's annual Tech Live conference. While answering a question on if Apple will comply with the new legislation passed by the European Union that makes it mandatory for all companies to ship their devices with USB Type-C charger by 2024, the executive said that Apple would comply with the new laws. However, he declined to comment on when Apple would make the switch.

"Obviously, we'll have to comply," the Apple executive said at the event.

Joswiak, while speaking at the conference, also said that Apple and the EU had been at odds with each other for a long time, citing how the European authorities once wanted the company to adopt micro-USB charging port. He also said that had the complied with the demands posed by the European authorities at the time, neither Lightning port nor the USB Type-C port would have been invented.

It is worth noting that while the Apple executive didn’t confirm exactly when Apple will switch to using USB Type-C port in its iPhone models, reports hint towards the switch happening sooner than later. As per the details shared by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter earlier this month, iPhone 15 that will be launched in the fall of 2023 will be the first iPhone model that will ship with a USB Type-C port.

Apple has already started shipping its Macs, several iPad models, and accessories with the USB Type-C port. The company is expected to include the universal charging port in iPhone 15, entry-level iPad, and AirPods’ charging case starting 2023.

Aside from these reports, it is not hard to guess that Apple will have to make the switch in all its devices by 2024 as mandated by the new European law.