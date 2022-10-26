comscore Apple says USB-C charging port is coming to iPhones
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Confirms Usb C Charging Port Is Coming To Iphones
News

Apple confirms USB-C charging port is coming to iPhones

Mobiles

Several reports have suggested that Apple is likely to switch from using lightning port to USB type-C port in its iPhone 15 models that will be launched next year.

Highlights

  • European Parliament earlier this year passed a law mandating USB Type-C port for all electronic devices.
  • This change affected Apple the most as it ships iPhones with its lightning port.
  • Now Apple has confirmed that it will soon ship iPhones with USB Type-C.
iPhone-XR

Apple has confirmed that it will start shipping its iPhones with USB Type-C charging port soon. As of now, Apple ships its iPhone models with a lightning port, which makes its devices incompatible with USB Type-C chargers that are being used by most smartphone companies these days. Now, the company has confirmed that it will soon replace the lightning port in its iPhones with the ubiquitous USB-C port. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

The confirmation came by Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who was speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s annual Tech Live conference. While answering a question on if Apple will comply with the new legislation passed by the European Union that makes it mandatory for all companies to ship their devices with USB Type-C charger by 2024, the executive said that Apple would comply with the new laws. However, he declined to comment on when Apple would make the switch. Also Read - Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025

“Obviously, we’ll have to comply,” the Apple executive said at the event. Also Read - Apple shares interesting iOS 16 trick that will make you master your photo-editing skills

Joswiak, while speaking at the conference, also said that Apple and the EU had been at odds with each other for a long time, citing how the European authorities once wanted the company to adopt micro-USB charging port. He also said that had the complied with the demands posed by the European authorities at the time, neither Lightning port nor the USB Type-C port would have been invented.

It is worth noting that while the Apple executive didn’t confirm exactly when Apple will switch to using USB Type-C port in its iPhone models, reports hint towards the switch happening sooner than later. As per the details shared by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter earlier this month, iPhone 15 that will be launched in the fall of 2023 will be the first iPhone model that will ship with a USB Type-C port.

Apple has already started shipping its Macs, several iPad models, and accessories with the USB Type-C port. The company is expected to include the universal charging port in iPhone 15, entry-level iPad, and AirPods’ charging case starting 2023.

Aside from these reports, it is not hard to guess that Apple will have to make the switch in all its devices by 2024 as mandated by the new European law.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 3:19 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

LinkedIn announces new feature to identify fake profiles on the platform
How To
LinkedIn announces new feature to identify fake profiles on the platform
Here when your Vivo, iQoo smartphone will get Funtouch OS 13 update

News

Here when your Vivo, iQoo smartphone will get Funtouch OS 13 update

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update schedule is here

News

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update schedule is here

Realme 10 series to debut in China next month: Know details

Mobiles

Realme 10 series to debut in China next month: Know details

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

News

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple says USB-C charging port is coming to iPhones

Here when your Vivo, iQoo smartphone will get Funtouch OS 13 update

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update schedule is here

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today in India: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look