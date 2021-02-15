comscore Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report
  iPhone 13 Mini could launch this year despite poor iPhone 12 Mini sales numbers
iPhone 13 Mini could launch this year despite poor iPhone 12 Mini sales numbers

Apple is reportedly looking to launch an iPhone 13 Mini variant later this year even if it has to manufacture the variant even in smaller numbers.

iPhone 12 Mini comes with support for the MagSafe technology and features 3D sensors up front for facial recognition.(Representational Image: iPhone 12 Mini)

Apple along with its usual models launched a new iPhone 12 Mini variant last year, with flagship specifications but with a smaller, more manageable display. However, according to a recent Counterpoint report iPhone 12 Mini in the US marked for only 5 percent of overall sales of the new 12 series in the first half of January. Due to which, it was being reported that Apple might not continue the new variant series. According to a new report by the prolific leaker, Jon Prosser, Apple has not given up hope and is looking to launch a new Mini variant this year too. Also Read - iPhone 13 rumours: Matte finish, Astrophotography, Portrait Mode video, and more

According to the report, the tech giant is looking to launch an iPhone 13 Mini variant later this year as a part of the iPhone 13 lineup. He states that the company will continue to make the variant even in smaller numbers. Also Read - Top five 5G smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30,000 in India

Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

Not much is known about the device as of now, but it is expected to come with the same features as the iPhone 13 with a smaller battery and display.

Apart from this, he also mentions that the company might not launch the next-gen iPhone SE this year, which has been featured in a number of earlier reports. This is because it wants to fill the gap with the iPhone 13 Mini. However, if it does end up launching a SE variant, it will not be a normal next-gen device, instead, it will just be the ‘SE Plus’.

To recall, the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB variant, at Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage option and at Rs 84,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield glass protection on top. It is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic SoC paired with support for 5G networks and it runs the company’s own iOS 14 operating system. The company has not revealed the RAM or battery specifications of the device, however, it does claim that the iPhone 12 Mini can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

iPhone 12 Mini comes with support for the MagSafe technology and features 3D sensors up front for facial recognition.

It features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel wide angle sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for video calls and capturing selfies.

  Published Date: February 15, 2021 8:48 PM IST

