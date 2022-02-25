Apple reportedly told its Apple Stores and authorised third-party service providers that soon they will be able to repair FaceID issues on all supported iPhone models without having to replace the entire device. According to a memo obtained by MacRumours, the repair technicians will have access to Apple’s TrueDepth camera part that will include the FaceID sensors and the front camera module. Technicians will be able to swap this TrueDepth camera part in the FaceID-enabled iPhones to fix the issue without replacing the iPhone. Also Read - Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

The memo also reveals that Apple Stores and Apple's authorised service providers will be able to use the company's Service Toolkit diagnostic tool to determine if they have to perform a same-unit Face ID repair using the new FaceID part instead of getting the whole-unit replaced or an iPhone Rear System repair. The company reportedly told the publications that detailed documentation and training pertaining to this new repair technique will be made available to the technicians at a later date.

The company reportedly said this move will help in reducing the number of whole-unit repairs. It will also help in reducing the overall carbon footprint of its products. As far as the iPhone users are concerned, the move could prove to be an affordable option for the customers who could end up paying a significantly less amount for FaceID unit repair. However, the company did not mention the pricing for the same.

Notably, Apple first introduced FaceID functionality with the launch of the iPhone X back in 2017. But the report says that phone has been excluded from the list. The new repair service will be available for the iPhone XS and newer iPhone models.

Interestingly, the update comes just months after Apple announced the Self Service Repair program to enable users to repair their Apple devices using the company’s genuine tools and parts. While announcing the program, Apple had said that this program will be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices first and later it will be made available for Mac computers featuring M1 chips. The Self Service Repair program was launched in the US last year and that it will be available to other countries throughout 2022.