Apple cuts orders from Chinese BOE for iPhone 13: Here's why

Apple has reportedly cut Chinese display manufacturer BOE out of the iPhone 13's supply chain after exploring the display had made design changes to its OLED panels. This halt will not affect the iPhone 13 because Apple works with other screen producers including Samsung and LG.

According to The Elec, initial reason for a dip in production output was a shortage of display driver Integrated Circuits (ICs), since IC supplier LX Semicon prioritized LG Display's orders. The most likely reason is that the panel maker likely changed the design of the OLED panels, such as expanding the circuit width of the thin-film transistor, and this was discovered by Apple, the sources added.

BOE produces OLED panels for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at two factories in China, computing for only 10% of all iPhone displays in 2021. However, the company has been planning a significant expansion to overtake LG Display as one of Apple's main suppliers of ‌iPhone‌ displays in 2023.

A recent report claimed that Apple inked a deal with Chinese display maker BOE for the screens of its regular iPhone 14 variant. As per report, the contract is worth CNY 50 million and it comprises 25% of OLED displays, designated for iPhone 14 models.

LG and Samsung are expected to supply panels for bigger iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro duo and BOE will provide only 6.1-inch panels. BOE has been manufacturing replacement versions, as well as panels for previous-gen iPhones and this would be first time when it will be providing panels for current-generation iPhones.

BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023. According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year. BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for iPhone 15 Pro.