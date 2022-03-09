comscore Apple discontinues iPhone SE 2020 in India
At the time of writing this story, the iPhone SE 2020 was still available for purchase on Croma and Reliance Digital.

Apple has finally launched the iPhone SE 2022 globally at a starting price of Rs 43,900. However, the second-generation iPhone SE, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,900, has disappeared from the Apple India website. Notably, at the time of writing this story, the iPhone SE 2020 was still available for purchase on Croma and Reliance Digital. Chances are the iPhone will be available at discounts in the coming days, so that might be a good time to buy it if you want to get your hands on the older version. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series get two new colour variants: Check details

For the unversed, the newly launched iPhone SE 2022 will go on sale on March 18. The pre-orders will begin on March 11. The highlights of the third-gen iPhone SE include the A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series smartphones. In terms of design, it looks exactly like its predecessor. This means that you get a compact design along with a physical home screen button akin to Apple’s budget smartphone series. Also Read - Apple announces its new M1 Ultra desktop processor

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specifications, features

The iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass back. It comes with a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it — one of defining features of this series. It also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant coating that will protect it from occasional splashes of water. As mentioned before, the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s iPhone 13 series. This chipset is coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs the iOS 15. Also Read - Apple discontinues Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also gets a bump in the battery along with 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities.

  Published Date: March 9, 2022 2:16 PM IST

Best Sellers