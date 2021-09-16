The most anticipated iPhone 13 series is finally here and as a yearly ritual, Apple has decided to discontinue a few phones and decrease the price of some. After discontinuing the once best-seller iPhone XR, Apple seems to have got rid of one of the variants of the iPhone SE. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

It is suggested that the iPhone SE's 256GB of storage variant no more exists. Apple's Indian store no longer has a trace of the option.

iPhone SE 256GB variant no more

The online Apple Store now has two iPhone SE options to choose from. The 64GB model is priced at Rs 39,900 and the 128GB of storage variant is at Rs 44,900. Of course, this is much lesser when bought via Amazon India or Flipkart.

This comes after the iPhone XR was discontinued by the company. It no longer exists on the company’s site, although, can be still purchased via other channels until the stocks last. Currently, Apple is selling the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 series, and the latest iPhone 13 phones. The company also decreased the prices of the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 11.

While there’s no word on the ‘why’ of the decision, there are chances that it could have something to do with the launch of the much-rumoured iPhone SE 3. The inexpensive iPhone is soon to launch with 5G support, A14 Bionic chip, and more upgrades over the current SE. It could launch in early 2022 and become the cheapest 5G iPhone.

As for the present iPhone SE, it was launched last year as a long-time due refreshment to the first SE. It looks just like the iPhone 8 with visible bezels and Touch ID. The phone gets a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an A13 chip and comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera. There’s also support for IP67 water and dust resistance.

The iPhone SE comes in Black, White, and Product Red colour options.