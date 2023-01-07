No, Apple is not planning to launch iPhone SE 4 at all

Apple’s next-gen budget iPhone, that is, the iPhone SE 4, has been in the news since the company launched the iPhone SE 3 in 2022. Reports, over the span, of almost a year have predicted that the phone will get an iPhone XR-like design with a bigger 6.1-inch display, Face ID — an upgrade from iPhone SE 2022’s Touch ID — and other upgraded internals, most significantly support for 5G network, a feature that has been a standard on iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 12 series in 2020. More recently, reports suggested that the company may delay the launch of the iPhone SE 4 until 2024. However, a new report suggests otherwise. Also Read - Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has another plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

According to the details shared by noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple has reportedly cancelled plans of launching iPhone SE 4 completely. In a post on Medium Kuo wrote that the company’s ‘supply chain has received instructions from Apple indicating that the production and shipment plans for the 2024 iPhone SE 4 have been canceled rather than delayed’. Also Read - CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for an advanced automotive experience

Elaborating on the decision, Kuo said that the move comes owing to the concerns regarding the company’s in-house baseband chip. Also Read - Apple's 'Find My' app helps to locate stolen car: Here's how

For the unversed, Apple has been working on developing its own 5G modems for years now. Earlier, reports suggested that Apple’s in-house 5G modem will debut in its iPhones in 2023 and that going forward, Qualcomm will supply only 20 percent of the chipset required by Apple in its iPhone models. However, a report by Kuo last year suggested that Apple’s plans of including its own 5G modems in its 2023 iPhone models may have been delayed as the chip’s performance isn’t satisfactory enough for use in iPhones and other Apple devices.

Now, the Apple analyst says that the company had planned to launch its 5G modem in its iPhone SE 4 to test the waters before the company started using it in its 2023 iPhone series. However, it looks like the company’s in-house 5G modem isn’t ready yet. “…the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024,” Kuo said.