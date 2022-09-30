comscore Apple dominates global smartphone market in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Dominates Global Smartphone Market In Q2 2022 Counterpoint
News

Apple dominates global smartphone revenue share in Q2 2022: Report

Mobiles

There is a huge disparity between Apple and Samsung, the second biggest share holder in the global smartphone market

Apple Sale iPhone 14 MacBook

The global smartphone market has shrinked in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. The global handset market revenues declined for a second consecutive quarter, falling 2 percent YoY and 15 percent QoQ to $95.8 billion in Q2 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. Also Read - Vivo Mobile India evaded customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore, says DRI

Despite the fall in overall sales, the maximum profits are being driven by Apple. There is a huge disparity between Apple and Samsung, the second biggest share holder in the global smartphone market. The handset revenues as well as profits are largely driven by Apple. There is a disparity of 24 percent between the revenue of Apple and Samsung. In terms of Operating Profit Share, there is a chasm of 66 percent between Apple and Samsung. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G teaser revealed: Here's what we know so far

A fall in global handset shipments due to factors including Chinese lockdowns and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty caused the revenues to decline despite the average selling price (ASP) going up by 6 percent in the same period. Consequently, the annual operating profit growth of 6 percent corresponded with ASP growth rather than shipment decline, reaching $13.1 billion in Q2 2022. Also Read - Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in July: OnePlus 10T, iQOO 10s and more

Associate Director Jan Stryjak said, “Revenue growth in the second half of the year, when compared to the first half, is a near certainty due to the cyclical launch of the highly profitable and relatively economic downturn-resistant iPhone. But with geopolitical uncertainty worsening, inflation levels rising and fears of recession growing, the handset market is bound to get impacted and may take longer to return to the trajectory predicted prior to the pandemic.”

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 4:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 30, 2022 4:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Missed iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart? JioMart kicks off big discount offer
Deals
Missed iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart? JioMart kicks off big discount offer
Amazon brings live shopping via content creators to India

News

Amazon brings live shopping via content creators to India

Twitter rolls out YouTube Shorts-like videos format

Apps

Twitter rolls out YouTube Shorts-like videos format

BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch

Telecom

BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

News

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

News

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple dominates global market Global smartphone market in Q2 2022: Report

Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees to gear up more layoffs

10 bikes you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

10 bikes you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Amazon brings live shopping via content creators to India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately