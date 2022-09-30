Apple Dominates Global Smartphone Market In Q2 2022 Counterpoint

The global smartphone market has shrinked in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2021. The global handset market revenues declined for a second consecutive quarter, falling 2 percent YoY and 15 percent QoQ to $95.8 billion in Q2 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. Also Read - Vivo Mobile India evaded customs duty worth Rs 2,217 crore, says DRI

Despite the fall in overall sales, the maximum profits are being driven by Apple. There is a huge disparity between Apple and Samsung, the second biggest share holder in the global smartphone market. The handset revenues as well as profits are largely driven by Apple. There is a disparity of 24 percent between the revenue of Apple and Samsung. In terms of Operating Profit Share, there is a chasm of 66 percent between Apple and Samsung.

A fall in global handset shipments due to factors including Chinese lockdowns and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty caused the revenues to decline despite the average selling price (ASP) going up by 6 percent in the same period. Consequently, the annual operating profit growth of 6 percent corresponded with ASP growth rather than shipment decline, reaching $13.1 billion in Q2 2022. Also Read - Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in July: OnePlus 10T, iQOO 10s and more

Associate Director Jan Stryjak said, “Revenue growth in the second half of the year, when compared to the first half, is a near certainty due to the cyclical launch of the highly profitable and relatively economic downturn-resistant iPhone. But with geopolitical uncertainty worsening, inflation levels rising and fears of recession growing, the handset market is bound to get impacted and may take longer to return to the trajectory predicted prior to the pandemic.”