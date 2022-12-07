comscore Apple expands Self Service Repair to eight more countries
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Expands Self Service Repair To Eight More Countries
News

Apple expands Self Service Repair to eight more countries

Mobiles

Apple's Self-Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals.

iphone14propixabay

Apple on Tuesday announced that its self-service repair programme is now available in eight European countries. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon. Also Read - Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including Live translate in more languages

The Self-Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals. The program enables customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing, Apple said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp might release 21 new emojis in the future update: Report

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals,” he added.

Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49 so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools.

The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free, said the company.

“For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair,” it added.

In August, Apple had expanded its self-service repair programme to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chip.

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,000 Independent Repair Providers.

A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.

— IANS

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:06 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could soon launch in India: Check details
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could soon launch in India: Check details
Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more

Mobiles

Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 21 new emojis

Apps

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 21 new emojis

Nothing sold over million products so far

Mobiles

Nothing sold over million products so far

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

News

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple expands Self Service Repair to eight more countries

Digital Rupee rolled out in India: Eligible banks, how to buy, roadmap

Digital Rupee rolled out in India: Eligible banks, how to buy, roadmap

Google introduces new features for Pixel including Clear Calling and more

Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022