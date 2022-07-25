comscore Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money
Apple has released a rather clever and a very subtle advertisement explaining why covers (every the slightly expensive ones) are a waste of money when it comes to iPhones.

Apple-iPhone-13

Premium budget smartphones, including Apple’s iPhones, have a different allure to them. It’s not only the internals such as a multi-camera setup, a powerful processor and a bright display, but it is also their design them that makes them stand apart from a slew of smartphones available in the market right now. Despite their stunning design, a lot of buyers put a cover on them with the idea of protecting them from the impact of a sudden fall. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

While the idea does seem novel, it robs the device of its beauty. Don’t get me wrong here. Some phone covers are worth covering up the gorgeous back panels of phones such as the Apple iPhone 13 or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but more often than not they end up making these ultra-premium and uber-gorgeous smartphones look like other phones available in the over-crowded smartphone market right now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pricing leaked; Reveals 512GB variant

But now, Apple has released a rather clever and a very subtle advertisement explaining why covers (every the slightly expensive ones) are a waste of money when it comes to iPhones. Also Read - Get additional Rs. 2,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 series with these Bank cards

In the add title ‘iPhone 13 Edge’, an iPhone is placed at the edge of a table. It starts ringing and vibrating eventually falls off from the table. Normally, that would be a literal heartbreak movement for the user. But in this case, the iPhone keeps ringing and vibrating indicating that the device isn’t dead yet and that it needs no replacement. May be some repair, but no replacement.

Apple doesn’t show what happens to the iPhone 13 after it falls off the table. Needless to say that it all depends on the kind of floor that we are looking at and the height of the drop. But, what we do know is that the iPhone 13 in the video keeps working despite the fall. You can watch the video here:

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the ad is meant to explain it to the users that their Apple iPhones can take a fall or two. “iPhone 13 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone,” Apple says in the ad.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 11:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 25, 2022 11:42 AM IST

