Apple gets patent for crack-resistant foldable display technology
Apple files a new patent for crack-resistant foldable display tech

This technology is expected to allow the display to recover from small scratches, which is another common issue with foldable devices.

applelogo

Image: Reuters

Apple’s latest patent has revealed a new foldable display that is designed to be crack-resistant. The new patent was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office and has patent number US-20230011092-A1, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) launched in India at Rs 32,900

Apple gets patent for scratch-resistant foldable display tech

This might help with the fragility of foldable devices, which is one of the key issues. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max launched in India

The display made by the new technology features multiple layers, including a flexible substrate, a thin-film transistor layer and a protective layer. Also Read - Apple unveils its next-gen chipsets M2 Pro and M2 Max

The protective layer aims to prevent cracks from forming in the flexible substrate, which is the part of the display that is most prone to damage.

The iPhone maker has also been granted a patent for a self-healing display.

This technology is expected to allow the display to recover from small scratches, which is another common issue with foldable devices.

Even though many experts think a folding iPhone is unlikely, there have been rumours about a possible foldable iPad.

This would give the tech giant a chance to test and improve the technology before possibly introducing a foldable iPhone.

Since the iPad is a lesser-important product in the company’s lineup than the iPhone, a foldable iPad would also be less risky for the tech giant, the report said.

As per a previous report, Apple may launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2025. It is likely to come with a USB-C port and support for MagSafe. In addition to this, there is a possibility that Apple could opt for Face ID as well.

Past rumour has also suggested that the phone could come in funky colour options, taking cues from the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12. This will most likely be to attract a younger audience.

Not just Apple, but Google is also expected to launch its first foldable smartphone called Pixel Fold soon.

–With inputs from IANS

 

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 2:43 PM IST
