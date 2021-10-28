comscore Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report
  Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report
Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report

As per a latest report, a group of university students in China has sued Apple for not including a charger with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. These students claimed the included USB-C to Lightning cable was not compatible with other chargers, leaving one student unable to charge the phone as advertised.

As per a latest report, a group of university students in China has sued Apple for not including a charger with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. These students claimed the included USB-C to Lightning cable was not compatible with other chargers, leaving one student unable to charge the phone as advertised. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade from your old Apple Watch?

The plaintiffs also did not believe Apple’s waste reduction claims, citing Vice, Engadget reported. Also Read - Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: See how the Google and Apple flagship perform against each other

Apple was only using this as an excuse to promote MagSafe wireless chargers that waste more energy than their wired counterparts, the students argued. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro's notch design is a 'Smart way' to give more room for content: Apple

They want Apple to supply the charger as well as pay legal fees and 100 yuan ($16) for breach of contract.

Apple reportedly told the Beijing virtual court it was common for phone brands to sell power adapters separately and that the government-sanctioned this practice.

However, the students pointed out that multiple Chinese companies offer the choice of an adapter in the box. You can buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 with or without a power brick, for example.

The case is still ongoing, and there are no guarantees it will lead to either compensation for the students or a shift in Apple’s no-charger policy, the report said.

Even if the case prompts change, it may only lead to Apple offering the charger as an option at checkout, it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Best Sellers