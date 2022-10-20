comscore Apple iPad Mini (2021), iPad Air get a price hike in India: Check out the new pricing
Apple gives price hike of up to Rs 6,000 to iPad Mini (2021), iPad Air (2022)

Here are the new pricing of Apple iPad Mini (2021) and iPad Air in India after the price hike.

Untitled design - 2022-10-20T103035.331

Apple iPad Mini (2021)

Apple recently launched its iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 and Apple TV 4K in India recently. After the launch, the company quietly gave a price hike to its old iPad models that were launched yesterday. For the unversed, Apple iPad Mini (2021) was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 46,900 and the iPad Air was launched earlier this year at Rs 54,900. Both these models have received a hike of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Also Read - Microsoft plans to take on App Store, Play Store with Xbox-branded mobile game store

Apple iPad Mini (2021) gets a price hike of up to Rs 4,000: New pricing

As per the Apple Store India, iPad Mini (2021), launched at Rs 46,900, is now available at Rs 49,900 after a price hike of Rs 3,000. The WiFi+Cellular model is now selling at Rs 64,900, up from Rs 60,900. These models are available in Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight. Also Read - Digital art gives a wide reach, brings ideas together more quickly and efficiently: Sudeepti Tucker

iPad Mini features a curved display and revamped design which is claimed to be thin and light. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Also Read - Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025

For biometrics, it gets Touch ID embedded in the power button on top. The iPad Mini supports 5G connectivity with up to 3.5GB download speeds.

On the camera front, it sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and TrueTone Flash. Up front, it has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Centre Stage feature. The mini-tablet supports a second-gen Apple pencil that connects magnetically to the device.

Apple iPad Air prices increased by Rs 6,000 in India: New pricing

Apple iPad Air, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 54,900 (WiFi model). It is now selling at Rs 59,900, after a hike of Rs 5,000. The WiFi + Cellular model was launched at Rs 68,900. It is now available at Rs 74,900 at the Apple India Store. It comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

The iPad Air comes with the same “All-Screen Design with the Liquid Retina Display and Touch ID”. The company has provided a 10.9-inch display with 3.8 mullion pixels.  The display of iPad Air can go up to a brightness of 500 nits. The display also has full lamination, a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

Additionally, the iPad Air will get landscape stereo speakers for a better movie-viewing experience. The Touch ID continues to reside on the top button of the iPad Air.

The new pricing for both iPad models is now live on Apple India Store.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 11:19 AM IST
