News

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Mobiles

Apple last year launched a new model of its flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12. Although a year has not been completed since the iPhone 12, many users have complaint regarding the sound issues. While filing this complaint, Apple has announced that it would repair the earpieces of these users' phones for free. The company explains that users must backup the device before giving it for the service.

If you are an iPhone 12 user, then this news is probably for you. Apple has officially announced that the company would offer free service to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. Notably, these devices are facing sound issues and are now eligible for free repair. Also Read - Man lost iPhone 12, thieves fooled him and got Apple ID access and disable Find My system

Some users on Twitter and Reddit have complained that the earpiece of their iPhone 12 is not working correctly. If they call someone or someone’s call comes on their phone, they do not hear that person’s voice perfectly. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to talk. Now Apple will remove this issue without any cost. Also Read - Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Apple last year launched a new model of its flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12. Although a year has not been completed since the iPhone 12, many users have complaint regarding the sound issues. While filing this complaint, Apple has announced that it would repair the earpieces of these users’ phones for free. The company explains that users must backup the device before giving it for the service. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max available with AirPods Pro combo deal at Rs 23,000 discount

How to apply for free repair

You need first to find the serial number of the product to check the warranty status. Go to Settings > General > About> and then head to checkcoverage.apple.com and enter the serial number details and unique code.

However, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be a part of this program. The company said that the free repair program would cover the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro for two years after the first retail sale.

If you are facing sound-related issues on your iPhone12 and iPhone 12 Pro, you can book an appointment by visiting the Apple retail store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Additionally, you can also talk to Apple Support so that they can get a mail-in repair service. Please note that this program does not extend to the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Apple may limit or restrict repair to the country of origin or region of purchase.

  Published Date: November 22, 2021 4:54 PM IST

