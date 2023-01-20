comscore Apple Homepod mini, iMac get pricier in India: Check new prices
News

Apple HomePod mini and iMac receive a price increase in India

Mobiles

A day after Apple announced the Homepod 2, the prices of the HomePod mini and iMac officially increased in India.

Highlights

  • Apple HomePod mini has received a Rs 1,000 price hike in India.
  • Apple's 24-inch iMac has also gotten pricier.
  • The 24-inch iMac range now starts at Rs 1,29,900.
homepod mini

Apple recently launched the HomePod 2nd generation in India at a price of Rs 32,900. However, a day after its release, Apple seems to have increased the prices of the already available HomePod mini. Additionally, it also hiked the prices of 24-inch iMac models. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch

Apple’s HomePod mini and 24-inch iMac become a tad bit expensive

Apple has hiked the HomePod mini’s price from Rs 9,900 to Rs 10,900. This is a Rs 1,000 price increase. The Cupertino giant has also increased the price of the 24-inch iMac models. Also Read - GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam, Rockstar Publisher sale

The 24-inch iMac with 256GB of storage and a seven-core GPU now costs Rs 1,29,900 over its original price of Rs 1,19,900. Similarly, it has also hiked the price of the 24-inch iMac with 256GB storage and an eight-core GPU. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network will not be available on these Xiaomi smartphones: Report

It now costs Rs 1,49,900 over the original price of Rs 1,39,900. The 512GB variant of this model now costs Rs 1,69,900. This is again a Rs 10,000 price increase. The new prices have been reflected on the Apple India website.

In related news, Apple’s new HomePod 2nd generation comes at a hefty price of Rs 32,900. The new smart speaker comes with a mesh exterior, which is said to be made of 100 percent recycled fabric.

It is powered by the Apple S7 chip and features a 20mm driver. The device has a built-in Q mic and an array of five tweeters. It is compatible with iPhone SE 2nd generation and later models or iPhone 8 and later devices running on iOS 16.3.

Apple also announced new MacBook Pro models and Mac mini models powered by M2 and M2 Pro chipsets. The new Macbook Pro range starts at 1,99,900, whereas, the new Mac mini starts at Rs 59,900.

Barring HomePod 2nd generation, all other devices will be shipped starting next week. The HomePod, on the other hand, will be available from earlier February.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 8:13 PM IST
