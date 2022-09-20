comscore Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: All you need to know
As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: Check details

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series smartphones, which also includes the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro at its Far Out event. Now, Apple has reportedly advised manufacturing partner Foxconn to increase production of iPhone 14 Pro models by 10 percent due to strong demand for the devices, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed. Also Read - How to buy Apple iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,900, for Rs 74,900

“Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai [Foxconn] to switch the producton lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22,” Kuo said in a tweet. Also Read - Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

“Based on the production line conversion rate, it’s equivalent to an increase in the shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22 by about 10%. Only a few components suppliers’ order changes currently reflect Hon Hai’s production line conversion (e.g., Samsung Display),” Kuo noted. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

iPhone 14 Pro price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage space. The variant with 256GB of storage costs Rs 1,39,900 while the variant with 512GB and 1TB of storage space cost Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900. It will be available in India in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black colour variants.

Interested buyers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Credit Card transaction on orders above Rs 54,900. Interested buyers can also save up to Rs 46,120 on exchanging their old smartphones with the new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models. These offers are available on Apple’s online store in India.

iPhone 14 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and Always-On-Display functionality. It has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide- angle lens a and 12MP telephoto lens. On the front it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera. It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and it offers up to 1TB of storage space.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 4:06 PM IST
