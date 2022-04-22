comscore Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Inks Deal With Boe For Iphone 14 Screens All You Need To Know
News

Apple inks deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens: All you need to know

Mobiles

Besides the unannounced iPhone 14 series, BOE is also readying panels for new iPads and MacBooks.

iPhone 14 Front Camera

Image Credit: techviral

Apple has inked a deal with Chinese display maker BOE for the screens of its regular iPhone 14 variant. As per report, the contract is worth CNY 50 million and it comprises 25% of OLED displays, designated for iPhone 14 smartphone. Also Read - Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021, Apple takes lead

LG and Samsung are expected to supply panels for bigger iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro duo and BOE will provide only 6.1-inch panels. BOE has been manufacturing replacement versions, as well as panels for previous-gen iPhones and this would be first time when it will be providing panels for current-generation iPhones. Also Read - Apple ordered to pay a customer over $1,000 for selling iPhone charger separately

The company was previously unsuccessful in supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 series. Besides the unannounced iPhone 14 series, BOE is also readying panels for new iPads and MacBooks. Also Read - Apple may launch a ‘full-screen iPhone’ in 2024: All you need to know

BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023. According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year. BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Apple is gearing up to launch iPhone 14 series in September. The upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 10:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
News
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to support 5G in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India (April 2022)
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens
Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display (April 2022)
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Smart TV X Full HD की आ गई लॉन्च डेट, कई शानदार फीचर्स का भी हुआ खुलासा

सैमसंग का 108MP कैमरा वाला सबसे सस्ता फोन आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें सबकुछ

गूगल का यह खास डूडल दिखाएगा ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग की हकीकत

Electric Scooter की बैटरी फटने से हुआ बड़ा हादसा, Pure EV ने वापस मंगवाए 2000 ई-स्कूटर

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series में मिलेगी EV वाली बैटरी तकनीक!

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
News
Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens
Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers