Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Apple has inked a deal with Chinese display maker BOE for the screens of its regular iPhone 14 variant. As per report, the contract is worth CNY 50 million and it comprises 25% of OLED displays, designated for iPhone 14 smartphone. Also Read - Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021, Apple takes lead

LG and Samsung are expected to supply panels for bigger iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro duo and BOE will provide only 6.1-inch panels. BOE has been manufacturing replacement versions, as well as panels for previous-gen iPhones and this would be first time when it will be providing panels for current-generation iPhones. Also Read - Apple ordered to pay a customer over $1,000 for selling iPhone charger separately

The company was previously unsuccessful in supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 series. Besides the unannounced iPhone 14 series, BOE is also readying panels for new iPads and MacBooks. Also Read - Apple may launch a ‘full-screen iPhone’ in 2024: All you need to know

BOE will reportedly supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023. According to The Elec, the Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year. BOE is looking to expand its ability to manufacture OLED LTPO displays, which enable a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Apple is gearing up to launch iPhone 14 series in September. The upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB.