Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode: Check details

For iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max users, iOS 16 adds new Camera app functionality.

1. Apple iPhone 13

Apple hosted its annual developers’ conference — the worldwide developers’ conference or WWDC 2022 tonight. At the event, Apple announced the iOS 16, which succeeds iOS 15 that was launched last year. For iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max users, iOS 16 adds new Camera app functionality. Also Read - Apple quietly increases price of MacBook Air M1 after launching MacBook Air M2

There are two new iPhone 13-exclusive features for Portrait images and Cinematic mode. While using Portrait mode, ‌iOS 16‌ would allow users to blur objects that are in the foreground of a photo for best depth-of-field effect. Also Read - Apple announces watchOS 9: 5 things you need to know

In Cinematic mode, blur quality has also improved. With iOS 16 while recording videos in Cinematic mode, the depth-of-field effect is now more accurate for profile angles and around the edges of hair and glasses. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: 5 major highlights of the newly announced iOS 16 update

As per report, iPhone 14 is also likely to support these additions. However, currently these latest camera features are exclusive to Apple’s ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

iOS 16 brings a host of new features to Apple’s mobile operating system. The list includes a new and updated Lock-screen, updated Focus and Messages apps.

Apple has made major updates to iOS’ lockscreen. Now, users can completely customise their lockscreens — a feature that was earlier limited to Android smartphones. Now, users can not only change styles but also font, background and text colour of the details displayed on their lockscreens.

<h2>Focus</h2>

Apple has also made changes to Focus. Now, users can have separate Focuses with customised lockscreens in iOS 16-powered devices.

<h2>Messages</h2>

Apple is bringing three new features to Messages, which include ability to edit messages, undo send messages to recall sent messages and the ability to mark a message thread as read.

<h2>SharePlay</h2>

Apple is bringing SharePlay to apps. It is also bringing SharePlay to Messages, which in turn will enable users to share details using SharePlay directly from Messages.

<h2>On-device dictation</h2>

Apple is bringing on-device dictation to iPhones. This feature will enable users to move between voice and touch simultaneously. Apple says that now, the keyboard will stay open, which will enable users to switch between using voice-based commands to touch-based commands easily. Additionally, users will be able to add punctuation and emojis using voice commands.

<h2>Live Text</h2>

This feature has been updates such that users can pause a video and interact with text on screen. Also, this feature is now available in Apple’s Translate app.

<h2>Visual Lookup</h2>

This feature enables users to touch and hold a segment in an image and paste it in the company’s Messages app.

<h2>Maps</h2>

Apple is also releasing major updates to Maps. The company has introduced a new multi-stop routing feature that will enable users to add up to 15 stops to their routes in advance. Apple has also added a feature called Transit that makes it easier for users to see transit fares and balance of their transit cards. Additionally, the company is bringing its new city experience to six cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami and Sydney among others.

<h2>Family Sharing</h2>

Now, parents will be able to set age-appropriate restrictions to their kids’ apps. They can also set new device using this feature.

  Published Date: June 7, 2022 12:18 PM IST

