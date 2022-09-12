comscore Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Ios 16 Starts Rolling Out Today Check If Your Iphone Is Eligible For The Update
News

Apple iOS 16 starts rolling out today: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

Mobiles

Apple will start rolling out iOS 16 update to all supported iPhones starting today. Here are all the iPhone models that are eligible to get the update.

iOS 16

Image: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series models at its Far Out event last week. The company launched the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, all of which will come with Apple’s newest mobile operating system, that is, iOS 16. Also Read - iOS 16 starts rolling out today: Check out its top features here

iOS 16 brings several new features to the iPhones. For instance, iPhone users can now customise their lock screen by using images from their own gallery on screen. They can also choose the widgets that they want to see on their lock screens. These widgets can include weather, time and date, battery levels, upcoming calendar events, and activity ring progress among other things. iPhone users can also create patterned lock screens based on their favourite emojis. Also Read - Apple might launch its hardware subscription service later this year: Gurman

iOS 16 also brings the ability to edit a message within a span of up to 15 minutes after sending it. Messages users can also unsend any message within up to two minutes after sending it. Additionally, users also get the ability to schedule an email to be sent at a particular time. It also brings passkeys that will replace passwords with an easier and safer sign‑in method. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra: You will have to pay roughly Rs 43,000 if you break it

It is worth noting that in addition to coming to the iPhone 14 models, iOS 16 will also arrive on older iPhone models starting today. So, here are all the iPhone models that will get iOS 16 update starting today:

iPhone models that will get iOS 16 update

Here is the entire list of supported iPhone models:

— iPhone 14
— iPhone 14 Plus
— iPhone 14 Pro
— iPhone 14 Pro Max
— iPhone 13
— iPhone 13 mini
— iPhone 13 Pro
— iPhone 13 Pro Max
— iPhone 12
— iPhone 12 mini
— iPhone 12 Pro
— iPhone 12 Pro Max
— iPhone 11
— iPhone 11 Pro
— iPhone 11 Pro Max
— iPhone XS
— iPhone XS Max
— iPhone XR
— iPhone X
— iPhone 8
— iPhone 8 Plus
— Second-generation iPhone SE

How to check if you have got iOS 16 update

To check if you have got iOS 16 update on your iPhone, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap the General option.
Step 3: Then tap the Software Update option.

If your iPhone model has got iOS 16 update, you will see the option of installing it on your iPhone.

How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone

If you have got iOS 16 update on your iPhone, here’s how you can install it on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap the General option.
Step 3: Then tap the Software Update option.
Step 4: Tap on Download and Install option and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 8:53 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top iOS 16 features you should know about
Photo Gallery
Top iOS 16 features you should know about
Apple might soon release a new iPhone subscription service

News

Apple might soon release a new iPhone subscription service

Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Mobiles

Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Mobiles

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple might soon release a new iPhone subscription service

Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

Realme C33 first sale on Flipkart at 12 pm: Check out its top features, price

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Redmi 6A explodes killing a woman who was sleeping near it

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes

News

Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes
Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

News

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Gets Cheaper after iPhone 14 Series Launch
Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features