Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 16 update

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series models at its Far Out event last week. The company launched the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, all of which will come with Apple’s newest mobile operating system, that is, iOS 16. Also Read - iOS 16 starts rolling out today: Check out its top features here

iOS 16 brings several new features to the iPhones. For instance, iPhone users can now customise their lock screen by using images from their own gallery on screen. They can also choose the widgets that they want to see on their lock screens. These widgets can include weather, time and date, battery levels, upcoming calendar events, and activity ring progress among other things. iPhone users can also create patterned lock screens based on their favourite emojis. Also Read - Apple might launch its hardware subscription service later this year: Gurman

iOS 16 also brings the ability to edit a message within a span of up to 15 minutes after sending it. Messages users can also unsend any message within up to two minutes after sending it. Additionally, users also get the ability to schedule an email to be sent at a particular time. It also brings passkeys that will replace passwords with an easier and safer sign‑in method. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra: You will have to pay roughly Rs 43,000 if you break it

It is worth noting that in addition to coming to the iPhone 14 models, iOS 16 will also arrive on older iPhone models starting today. So, here are all the iPhone models that will get iOS 16 update starting today:

iPhone models that will get iOS 16 update

Here is the entire list of supported iPhone models:

— iPhone 14

— iPhone 14 Plus

— iPhone 14 Pro

— iPhone 14 Pro Max

— iPhone 13

— iPhone 13 mini

— iPhone 13 Pro

— iPhone 13 Pro Max

— iPhone 12

— iPhone 12 mini

— iPhone 12 Pro

— iPhone 12 Pro Max

— iPhone 11

— iPhone 11 Pro

— iPhone 11 Pro Max

— iPhone XS

— iPhone XS Max

— iPhone XR

— iPhone X

— iPhone 8

— iPhone 8 Plus

— Second-generation iPhone SE

How to check if you have got iOS 16 update

To check if you have got iOS 16 update on your iPhone, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the General option.

Step 3: Then tap the Software Update option.

If your iPhone model has got iOS 16 update, you will see the option of installing it on your iPhone.

How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone

If you have got iOS 16 update on your iPhone, here’s how you can install it on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the General option.

Step 3: Then tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: Tap on Download and Install option and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.