comscore Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
News

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Mobiles

Apple has reportedly known about the issue since August last year and yet it has failed to fix the bug.

Apple iPhone

Image: Pixabay

Apple’s iOS is one the platforms that offers ironclad security to the users. Apple routinely scans its platform for vulnerabilities and promptly fixes them if it finds any. But now, a new report says that the company has failed to fix an iOS bug that makes iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks. What’s more? Apple has reportedly known about the issue since August last year and yet it has failed to fix the bug. Also Read - Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

According to security researcher Trevor Spiniolas, a persistent denial of service (DoS) vulnerability called ‘Door Lock’ has been discovered in the Apple HomeKit. This vulnerability is affecting iOS 14.7 through iOS 15.2. The researcher says that he first reported the issue to Apple on August 10, 2021. At the time, the company had told the researcher that the bug will be fixed in an update before 2022. But now, the company has reportedly revised its estimate to early 2022. Also Read - Tricks to get 20% extra battery life on your iPhone, iPad

What is the iOS bug and what does it do?

Spiniolas in his blog post detailing this vulnerability explained that when an iPhone user changes the name of a HomeKit device and signs back into the iCloud account used with that HomeKit device, one of the two things can occur. If the user hasn’t enabled any home devices in the Control Center, the Home app will crash upon launching. The researcher says that rebooting or updating the device does not mitigate this issue. If the user signs back into the same iCloud account when the device is restored, the Home app, rendering the interface unusable again. Also Read - You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Alternatively, if the device does have Home devices enabled in the Control Center, iOS will become unresponsive. Spiniolas in his blog said that neither rebooting nor updating the device helps in resolving the issue. “Since USB communication will no longer function except from Recovery or DFU mode, at this point the user has effectively lost all local data as their device is unusable and cannot be backed up,” he wrote in the post.

Simply put, as long as the users are signing back in the same iCloud account linked to the data, the bug will be triggered with the same effects.

To make matters worse, the researcher says that attackers can benefit from this situation as they will be able to send invitations to a Home device containing malicious data to users even if they don’t have a connected HomeKit device. “An attacker could use email addresses resembling Apple services or HomeKit products to trick less tech savvy users (or even those who are curious) into accepting the invitation and then demand payment via email in return for fixing the issue,” he added in the blog.

How can I protect myself?

Apple is working on fixing this issue. In the meantime, the security researcher has suggested two tricks to safeguard your data. Users who are unable to install the testing app should try to restore the affected device from Recovery or DFU Mode and then set up the device as they normally would without signing into the iCloud account. Once they are done setting up the device, they should disable the Home switch in the iCloud setting by logging into the account. This would essentially prevent the iClould and the connected Home device to function without accessing the Home data.

Alternatively, users who are able to access the testing app should press the back button and then press Control Center settings again to reload the page, repeating it until they see the “Show Home Controls” setting. This should be done after they have set up the device and logged in the iCloud account. Users should then disable the ‘Show Home Controls’ settings, following which they should install the test app and run it with a short string to rename all the linked Home devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
Mobiles
Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Telecom

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specs, and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specs, and more

Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop

Laptops

Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Laptops

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks

Mobiles

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
Tricks to get 20% extra battery life on your iPhone

How To

Tricks to get 20% extra battery life on your iPhone
Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (January 2022)

Top Products

Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (January 2022)
You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures
BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Features

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Battlegrounds के लिए आएगा खूफिया ड्रोन, गेम में प्लेयर्स पर रखेगा नजर

120W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 108MP कैमरे के साथ आज लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का यह धांसू फोन

वीवो ला रहा है 5000mAh बैटरी और बड़े डिस्प्ले वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुआ रेंडर

CES 2022: Nokia ने उतारे 4 नए स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 7,400 रुपये से 18,000 रुपये तक

Bulli Bai App विवाद: सरकार ने Telegram पर 'विवादास्पद' चैनल किया ब्लॉक

Latest Videos

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India
INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
Mobiles
Apple iOS bug makes your iPhones vulnerable to ransomware attacks
Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more

Telecom

Reliance Jio relaunches its Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, subscriptions, more
Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop

Laptops

Asus unveils 2022 Zenbook line-up with a new foldable display laptop
Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops

Laptops

Samsung Flex Note with foldable screen is a concept we would want to see on more laptops
Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers