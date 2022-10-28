comscore Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) are now available for purchase: Check price
News

Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) are now up for sale in India: Check price, features

Mobiles

Apple's latest iPad models, the Apple iPad Pro (M2) and iPad (10th Gen) are now on sale in the country. Both are available on the Apple India website and Amazon.in.

Highlights

  • Apple iPad Pro (M2) and iPad (10th Gen) are now available for purchase.
  • Both iPads can be picked up from Amazon.in and the Apple India website.
  • The new iPads start at Rs 44,900 and go all the way above Rs 2,00,000.
Apple iPad Pro

Earlier this month, Apple updated its iPad lineup including the iPad Pro and the old iPad 9th Gen. The newer models namely, the iPad Pro (M2) and iPad (10th Gen) come with improved specifications and bring several new features. Both models support the latest iPadOS 16 which offers nifty features to add to the big-screen tablet experience. Also Read - iPhone 13 effect: Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

Starting today, both iPads will be available for purchase online as well as offline in India. Let’s take a look at the pricing and features of the models. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.7.1, iPadOS 15.7.1 with critical bug fixes for iPhones, iPads: Check details

Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) price in India, availability

The Apple iPad Pro M2 with an 11-inch size starts at Rs 81,900, whereas, the iPad Pro M2 with a 12.9-inch size starts at Rs 1,12,900. Here’s the full pricing of the M2-powered iPad Pro and the 10th Gen iPad. Also Read - Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

iPad Pro M2 11-inch variants :

  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi) 128GB – Rs 81,900.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Cellular) 128GB – Rs 96,900.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi) 256GB – Rs 91,900.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Cellular) 128GB – Rs 1,06,900.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi) 512GB – Rs 1,11,900.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (Cellular) 512GB – Rs 1,26,900.

iPad Pro M2 12.9-inch variants :

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi) 128GB – Rs 1,12,900.
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Cellular) 128GB – Rs 1,27,900.
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi) 256GB – Rs 1,22,900
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Cellular) 256GB – Rs 1,37,900.
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi) 512GB – Rs 1,42,900.
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Cellular) 512GB – Rs 1,57,900.

The Pro also comes in 1TB and 2TB storage options priced starting at above Rs 1,50,000. However, the availability for the higher-end variants appear to be scant, at the moment.

The iPad (10th Gen) variants:

  • New iPad (Wi-Fi) 64GB – Rs 44,900.
  • New iPad (Cellular) 64GB – Rs 59,900.
  • New iPad (Wi-Fi) 256GB – Rs 59,900.
  • New iPad (Cellular) 256GB – Rs 74,900.

Both the iPad Pro (M2) and iPad (10th Gen) are available on the Apple India website, Amazon.in, and Apple offline retail stores.

Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) specs and features

The Apple iPad Pro (M2) comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch, both offering 120Hz ProMotion support. Both are powered by the new Apple M2 octa-core chipset that has a 10-core GPU. It is paired with up to 512GB of RAM and up to 16GB of RAM.

The iPad Pro has a 12MP main lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens. It also has LiDAR support.  On the front, it has a 12MP sensor for selfies and video chats. It supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.

The iPad (10th Gen), on the other hand, has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina True Tone display with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution. It doesn’t have ProMotion support and runs on the standard refresh rate.

It is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is a Hexa-core SoC. This is the same chipset as the Apple iPhone 12 lineup. It has a 12MP single camera on the back and a 12MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Pro supports 2nd generation Apple Pencil, whereas, the iPad (10th Gen) has 1st generation Apple Pencil support.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 1:50 PM IST
