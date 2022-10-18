Apple iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 81,900

Apple has launched the new iPad Pro with the faster M2 chip, which the company claims brings “the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance.” The M2 chip debuted in the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year. This means the new iPad Pro brings the same level of performance that the MacBook Pro can offer, making it an attractive option for creators mostly. Also Read - New iPad Pro with M2 chip and improved cameras may launch this year

The sixth-generation iPad Pro still comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Some other things, such as the Mini LED display technology, are still the same. This means you get the same goodness of inky blacks, better contrast, and enhanced HDR performance that you saw on last year’s iPad Pro. Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion feature is also available, making navigation smooth. Along with the new iPad Pro, Apple has also updated the Apple Pencil functionality, as well as iPadOS 16, which brings better productivity features such as Stage Manager. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro 2022 might to come with Apple M2 chip and MagSafe support

iPad Pro 2022 price in India

The iPad Pro 2022 has two variants depending on their size, but they also differ on the basis of connectivity. It is now available for pre-ordering on the Apple Store, while shipping begins October 26 in silver and space grey colours in India.

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi model 128GB costs Rs 81,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 128GB costs Rs 96,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi model 256GB costs Rs 91,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at Rs 1,06,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi model 512GB costs Rs 1,11,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 512GB costs Rs 1,26,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi model 1TB costs Rs 1,51,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 1TB is priced at Rs 1,66,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi model 2TB costs Rs 1,91,900

iPad Pro 2022 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 2TB is priced at Rs 2,06,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model 128GB costs Rs 1,12,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 128GB costs Rs 1,27,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model 256GB costs Rs 1,22,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 256GB is priced at Rs 1,37,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model 512GB costs Rs 1,42,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 512GB is priced at Rs 1,57,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model 1TB costs Rs 1,82,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 1TB costs Rs 1,97,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model 2TB costs Rs 2,22,900

iPad Pro 2022 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model 2TB costs Rs 2,37,900

iPad Pro 2022 specifications

While the display sizes and technology remain the same as last year’s model, the major upgrade is in the processor. The M2 processor, Apple claims, brings “even more breakthrough performance and capabilities.” The M2 features an 8-core CPU, which is 15 percent faster than the M1, while the 10-core GPU brings 35 percent speedier performance. Apple claims the new chipset has a 16-core Neural Engine that can process 15.8 trillion operations per second, making it one of the fastest tablets you can buy right now. The horsepower tablet, thus, is better suited for creators and people who deal with the production of videos and movies.

The new iPad Pro 2022 has up to 16GB of unified memory with a bandwidth of 100GB per second, making the new tablet 50 percent faster than its prequel. Apple touts that the new iPad Pro also has a new media engine while the image signal processor uses the power of the M2 chip to allow the cameras to capture ProRes video and transcode it with three times more speed. “This means content creators can capture, edit, and publish cinema-grade video from a single device out in the field.”

Apple Pencil functionality on the new iPad Pro has been upgraded to include a new “hover” feature. According to the company, hover allows users to see a preview of a mark before they make it. Essentially, the display will show you whether the tip of the Pencil will fall as soon as the Apple Pencil comes in proximity to the display. “This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless,” Apple said. This will be useful for Scribble, making the text fields expand as soon as the Apple Pencil comes near the screen. Third-party apps can also leverage this feature to “enable entirely new marking and drawing experiences.”

The new iPad Pro 2022 also comes with Wi-Fi 6E, which is the latest wireless connectivity standard offering up to 2.4Gbps download speeds, two times faster than the previous generation. The Cellular versions of the iPad Pro models support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands, but their availability will depend on different markets. India is unlikely to get the mmWave version.