No, your iPad is not getting iPadOS 16 update anytime soon

Apple typically rolls out iPadOS update around the same time it releases iOS update. However this year, the company will be releasing the iPadOS 16 update later than the iOS 16 update.

iPadOS 16

Image: Apple

Apple typically rolls out major iPadOS updates around the same time it releases major iOS update. But this year, Apple will not be rolling out iPadOS 16 along with the iOS 16. Apple has confirmed that it will shake up the iPadOS rollout schedule this year. While the first public built of iOS 16 is expected to arrive on all supported iPhone models sometime in September after the launch of the iPhone 14 series smartphones, the first public built of iPadOS 16 will arrive much later in the fall this year. Also Read - Should you buy iPhone 13 right now or wait for iPhone 14?

The company in a statement to TechCrunch has also confirmed that it will straight away roll out iPadOS 16.1 to all supported iPad models in the fall this year. It remains uncertain if Apple will roll out iPadOS 16.1 update at the same time as iOS 16.1 update. Also Read - Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update,” the company said in a statement to the publication. Also Read - Apple’s M2-powered two MacBook Pro models to enter production in Q4 2022

iPadOS usually shares features with its iOS counterpart. However, this move is likely to help the company differentiate between the two OS updates.

Interestingly, the confirmation comes at a time when the company has started seeding iPadOS 16.1 built to the developers. One of the defining features of this updates is a feature called Stage Manager. This feature offers greater flexibility to users while multi-tasking. It also makes it easier and swifter for them to switch between apps.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we are hearing out delays in iPadOS 16 roll out. Bloomberg, earlier this month, reported a delay in the roll out of the new iPadOS built. The publication, in its report, had said that iPadOS 16 update will arrive at a month’s delay compared to the iOS 16. This is happening owing to changes in the multi-tasking functionality. Now, Apple has confirmed the report.

iPadOS 16 supported devices

When released, iPadOS 16.1 update will arrive on — iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (5th generation and later) and iPad mini (5th generation and later).

  Published Date: August 24, 2022 10:05 AM IST
