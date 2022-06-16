Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity and USB-C port. As per report, Apple is finally planning to bring USB-C to the entire iPad lineup, as iPad Pro was updated with USB-C in 2018, iPad Air in 2020, and iPad mini in 2021. Also Read - Facebook is planning a major redesign to compete with TikTok

Apple is looking forward to upgrade the entry-level iPad with the A14 Bionic chip, which is used in the 4th-generation iPad Air. For those who are unaware, A13 Bionic used in the current entry-level iPad, the A14 chip offers approximately 30 percent performance benefits. The iPhone maker is also planning to introduce 5G network capabilities for cellular models.

The upcoming entry-level iPad is also expected to sport Retina display with the same resolution as the iPad Air and will sport a 10.5-inch or even 10.9-inch display. However, wide color gamut with DCI-P3 and higher brightness will remain exclusive to the more expensive iPads.

In addition, Apple is also planning to to introduce new iPad Pro models later this year. The next generation iPad Pro will be M2 equipped and may feature wireless charging via MagSafe Charger.

Apple’s popular iPad series recorded a massive 58 percent of dominance over tablet market. Apple has managed again to set up its position as the top marketer in tablet retail. The company recorded a massive surge in the tablet revenue share during the second quarter of this year, a report said.

According to Strategy Analytics, the Cupertino-based giant, along with Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, filled the top five spots for tablet application processor revenue share in Q2 2021. However, the iPhone maker was able to take a huge lead over its competitors with a 58 per cent revenue share with its iPads.

Meanwhile, Intel took the second spot, only accounting for a revenue share of 14 per cent during the same period.

“After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year on year in unit terms Q2, 2021,” Strategy Analytics’ Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies Services, Sravan Kundojjala, said in a statement.