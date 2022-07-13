Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an iPad with an OLED display in 2024 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming OLED iPads will be thinner and lighter. The Cupertino based tech giant is producing final prototypes of OLED iPads with major domestic display partners. Apple is creating several prototypes and repeating the testing process several times. Also Read - Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

According to GSMArena, Samsung and LG are the two main display suppliers and both are said to be working on new OLED panels designed specifically for Apple's upcoming 2024 iPads.

Apple will also introduce the iPad OLED display dry etching process for the first time. Display dry etching is a process of removing unnecessary parts using chemical technology when making thin film transistor (TFT) circuit patterns.

The quality of OLED is relatively small, and its seismic coefficient is high. OLED has a wide field of vision, up to about 170 degrees. OLED response speed is very fast, and the response time is only microseconds. The organic plastic layer of OLED is thinner, lighter and more flexible. However, OLED panel production is difficult, so the price is relatively expensive.

To recall, Apple and Samsung were working on making a 10.8-inch OLED display last year, but the entire project had to be stopped in Q3 2021. Reportedly, Apple had placed an order for “panels with a two stack tandem structure”, but turns out, this project was expensive for Samsung and it could not deliver as many panels as required at the right place.

Apple is working with BOE to manufacture large-size OLED displays for Macs and iPads. BOE can reportedly manufacture OLED displays of up to 15-inch in size. Reportedly, the new BOE factory is capable of manufacturing OLED displays with two layers of red, green, and blue emission layers. This will allow iPads to offer higher brightness from their screens.

For the unversed, BOE currently supplies OLED displays for the latest iPhone 13 series.