comscore Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Ipad With Oled Screen Set To Release In 2024 All You Need To Know
News

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024: All you need to know

Mobiles

Apple is producing final prototypes of OLED iPads with major domestic display partners.

Apple iPad Air 2020

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an iPad with an OLED display in 2024 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming OLED iPads will be thinner and lighter. The Cupertino based tech giant is producing final prototypes of OLED iPads with major domestic display partners. Apple is creating several prototypes and repeating the testing process several times. Also Read - Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

According to GSMArena, Samsung and LG are the two main display suppliers and both are said to be working on new OLED panels designed specifically for Apple’s upcoming 2024 iPads. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed on Samsung's online website

Apple will also introduce the iPad OLED display dry etching process for the first time. Display dry etching is a process of removing unnecessary parts using chemical technology when making thin film transistor (TFT) circuit patterns. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public beta: Check details

The quality of OLED is relatively small, and its seismic coefficient is high. OLED has a wide field of vision, up to about 170 degrees. OLED response speed is very fast, and the response time is only microseconds. The organic plastic layer of OLED is thinner, lighter and more flexible. However, OLED panel production is difficult, so the price is relatively expensive.

To recall, Apple and Samsung were working on making a 10.8-inch OLED display last year, but the entire project had to be stopped in Q3 2021. Reportedly, Apple had placed an order for “panels with a two stack tandem structure”, but turns out, this project was expensive for Samsung and it could not deliver as many panels as required at the right place.

Apple is working with BOE to manufacture large-size OLED displays for Macs and iPads. BOE can reportedly manufacture OLED displays of up to 15-inch in size. Reportedly, the new BOE factory is capable of manufacturing OLED displays with two layers of red, green, and blue emission layers. This will allow iPads to offer higher brightness from their screens.

For the unversed, BOE currently supplies OLED displays for the latest iPhone 13 series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023
News
Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023
Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

Mobiles

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

RBI fines Ola Rs 1.67 crores: Here s why

News

RBI fines Ola Rs 1.67 crores: Here s why

Nikon plans to stop producing SLR camera due to intense competition

News

Nikon plans to stop producing SLR camera due to intense competition

Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

News

Jony Ive, one of Apple veterans, is no longer a partner

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google to cut down job roles for rest of 2022 and 2023

WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024

RBI fines Ola Rs 1.67 crores: Here s why

Nikon plans to stop producing SLR camera due to intense competition

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999